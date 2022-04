I work as a makeup artist for different cosmetics brands : Armani, Shu Uemura, Lancôme, Dior, Chanel, Bobbi Brown, Biotherm



I worked in France at Paris in all the best places : Le Bon Marché, Printemps Hausmann, Gallery Lafayette, Boutique Shu Uemura



I worked one year in Australia , Sydney ,as makeup artist for Dior, Biotherm



Mes compétences :

Artist

Beauté

Cinéma

Fashion

Makeup Artist

Maquilleuse