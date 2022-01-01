Menu

Emanuele BORIERO

Scanzorosciate BG Italia

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Polynt SPA - COO Intermediates

    Scanzorosciate BG Italia 2020 - maintenant

  • Polynt SPA - Business Unit Leader EU UPR & Gelcoat

    2018 - maintenant

  • Polynt SPA - General Manager Polynt Composite France

    2016 - 2017

  • Polynt SPA - Business Unit Leader EMEA UPR & GELCOAT

    2015 - 2016

  • Polynt SPA - General Manager Polynt France & Polynt Iberica

    2012 - 2014

  • Polynt SPA - General Manager Polynt Sp Zo o Poland

    2008 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel