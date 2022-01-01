Emanuele BORIERO

Entreprises
Polynt SPA
- COO Intermediates
Scanzorosciate BG Italia
2020 - maintenant
Polynt SPA
- Business Unit Leader EU UPR & Gelcoat
2018 - maintenant
Polynt SPA
- General Manager Polynt Composite France
2016 - 2017
Polynt SPA
- Business Unit Leader EMEA UPR & GELCOAT
2015 - 2016
Polynt SPA
- General Manager Polynt France & Polynt Iberica
2012 - 2014
Polynt SPA
- General Manager Polynt Sp Zo o Poland
2008 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel