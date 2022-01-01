Menu

Emelie SODERBERG SAINT-VAL

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Rien n'est impossible!

Mon diplôme en tant que tapisser ma fait venir découvrir la France, apprendre la langue et la culture, ensuite j'ai fait une reconversion professionnelle en m'inscrivant à l'université de Cergy- Pontoise.

Depuis 2011 j'ai créé une activité dans l'enseignement d'où je fais des formations et interventions en entreprises ou à domicile en tant que formatrice en langue anglaise. Je travaille actuellement pour le Lycée Élisa Lemonnier et la Préfecture de Cergy Pontoise en tant que professeur d'anglais. Ce travail implique la création d'un plan du cours qui peut être adapté en fonction des besoins et souhaites des élèves comme la capacité de faire des évaluations et donner des conseils personnalisés.

Nothing is impossible!
As a young Swedish student in upholstery and furniture renovation I wanted to be formed by the best in their domain and with a strong desire to learn French and discover French culture and lifestyle, I moved to Paris. After some years in France I needed new challenges and enrolled at Cergy Pontoise University. Where I have obtained a bachelor's degree in English and a master's degree in International Relations.

In 2011 I became a self employed English teacher. At the moment I work for a public High School in Paris and Cergy Pontoise Prefecture and as with different private persons, children, high-school students and employees who need to improve their English.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Rédaction
Autonomie
Relations internationales
Pédagogie

Entreprises

  • Académie de Paris - Professeur d'anglais

    Paris 2015 - maintenant - La création d’un plan de cours conforme au programme officiel
    - Utiliser le CECRL comme une base de structuration et référence
    - Adapter le cours auprès des élèves et leur futur métier (commerce, maroquinerie, esthétisme)
    - Collaborer avec l'équipe pédagogique et travailler en cohérence auprès le projet d'établissement.

  • autoentrepreneur Emelie Soderberg Saint-Val - Professeur à domicile

    2011 - maintenant -Faire travailler les élèves dans un environnement encourageant et positif, qui requière la création d'un plan de cours qui peut être adapté en fonction des besoins et souhaits des élèves. Faire des évaluations et donner des conseils personnalisés. Mettre à l'aise et motiver les élèves.
    -Développer un plan de communication et management et gérer des tâches administrative comme la facturation et faire des devis.

  • ATSCAF - Formatrice d'anglais

    2011 - maintenant ATSCAF (Association Touristique Sportive et Culturelle des Administrations Financières)
    - Mettre en place un enseignement interactif basé sur des exercices en situation ;
    - Traduction des textes économiques pour préparer des concours administratifs

  • H&M - Vendeuse

    Le Bourget 2006 - 2011 Vendre, conseiller et encaisser les clients. Toujours rester aimable, souriante et à l'écoute.
    Présenter, réassortir et ranger les produits. Bien connaître les directives de l'entreprise, avoir le sens de priorités et être réactive.

  • Commissariats - Interprète

    2004 - 2007 Interpréter en langue français-anglais et français-suédois dans des procès-verbaux, pour assister un officier de police, un docteur ou un avocat

Formations

  • Université Cergy Pontoise

    Cergy Pontoise 2012 - 2014 Etudes Européennes Relations Internationales

    Dans cette formation je me suis particulièrement intéressé à l'éducation supérieure et son importance dans notre société et les enjeux qui entoure ce domaine. Mes recherches liée à mon mémoire de master examinent ces questions à travers le phénomène des classements mondiaux universitaires.
    Sinon ma séminaire principale dans ce master a été Economie, sociétés et cultures de l'Asie Orientale.
  • Université Cergy Pontoise

    Cergy Pontoise 2009 - 2012 Licence d'Anglais, LLCE Langue, Littérature, Civilisation étrangère

    Civilisation et littérature de l'États-Unis et la Grande-Bretagne, traductions anglais-français et français-anglais, linguistique et phonétique de l'anglais, pédagogie d'enseignement.