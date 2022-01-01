Emelie SODERBERG SAINT-VAL

Rien n'est impossible!



Mon diplôme en tant que tapisser ma fait venir découvrir la France, apprendre la langue et la culture, ensuite j'ai fait une reconversion professionnelle en m'inscrivant à l'université de Cergy- Pontoise.



Depuis 2011 j'ai créé une activité dans l'enseignement d'où je fais des formations et interventions en entreprises ou à domicile en tant que formatrice en langue anglaise. Je travaille actuellement pour le Lycée Élisa Lemonnier et la Préfecture de Cergy Pontoise en tant que professeur d'anglais. Ce travail implique la création d'un plan du cours qui peut être adapté en fonction des besoins et souhaites des élèves comme la capacité de faire des évaluations et donner des conseils personnalisés.



Nothing is impossible!

As a young Swedish student in upholstery and furniture renovation I wanted to be formed by the best in their domain and with a strong desire to learn French and discover French culture and lifestyle, I moved to Paris. After some years in France I needed new challenges and enrolled at Cergy Pontoise University. Where I have obtained a bachelor's degree in English and a master's degree in International Relations.



In 2011 I became a self employed English teacher. At the moment I work for a public High School in Paris and Cergy Pontoise Prefecture and as with different private persons, children, high-school students and employees who need to improve their English.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Rédaction

Autonomie

Relations internationales

Pédagogie