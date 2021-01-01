Retail
Eméric LAUNAY
Eméric LAUNAY
Megève
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Home construction
- Conducteur de travaux
Megève (74120)
2019 - maintenant
Chalets Grosset-Janin
- Directeur de travaux
Domancy (74700)
2010 - 2018
Chalets Grosset-Janin
- Conducteur de travaux
Domancy (74700)
2005 - 2009
Entreprise LAUNAY
- Chef d'équipe
Saint-Michel-sur-Orge (91240)
1995 - 2005
Formations
CFPCT Toulouse Palays
Toulouse
2005 - 2006
Conducteur de travaux TCE
CFPCT Toulouse Palays
Toulouse
2001 - 2002
Commis d'entreprise
CFA Du BTP D'Ocquerre
Ocquerre
1997 - 1999
BP Couverture
CFA Du BTP D'Ocquerre
Ocquerre
1995 - 1997
CAP Couverture
Réseau
Anne Sophie COLSON
Colette GAVARD
Coraline MARIN
Cyril CAZIN
Edouard CLAVEL
Marie GAUJARD
Pascal BIHEL
Pascal PIERRAT
Victoire GOTTARDI