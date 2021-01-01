Menu

Emilien NERE

BOUCE

En résumé

Conception et réalisation en print et multimédia

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
Adobe Photoshop
css
PHP
Adobe Flash
Adobe Dreamweaver
Adobe InDesign
3D Studio Max
Adobe Illustrator
Communication visuelle
Web design

Entreprises

  • E-touch - Graphiste - webmaster

    2010

  • Greenoffice - Graphiste - Webmaster - Marketing

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2017 - maintenant

  • Recycleoffice - Graphiste - Webmaster - Marketing

    Alençon 2017 - maintenant

  • COTĖ ascenseurs - Graphiste (Service Marketing)

    2010 - 2017 Création et réalisation des supports de communication :
    Catalogues, Livrets, Notices, Site internet institutionnel & E commerce - Site intranet - Mailing - Vidéos produits - Plaquettes et supports commerciaux

Formations

  • Google Ateliers Numériques

    Certification 2019 - 2019 IAB Europe

    ID 79V 76N 7PM

  • Visiplus Academy

    Paris 2017 - 2018 Chef de projet web digital

    2018 Certification Professionnelle Chef de Projet Digital VISIPLUS – Formation E. learning

    Community Management - Concevoir et Piloter une stratégie e-CRM - Email Marketing - Gestion de Projet Web - Google AdWords - Google Analytics - Référencement Naturel - Réseaux sociaux - Savoir rédiger un mémoire professionnel - Tableaux de Bord et KPIs Appliqués au Web Marketing

  • Le Paraclet (Saints)

    Saints 2005 - 2007 communication visuelle

  • Lycée Le Paraclet

    Quimper 2004 - 2007 Bts communication visuelle option multimédia

  • Lycée Charles Deulin

    Conde Sur L'Escaut 2003 - 2004 Diplôme de concepteur réalisateur de produit multimédia

    Diplôme obtenu avec mention Très bien avec félicitations du jury

  • Charles Deulin

    Conde Sur L'Escaut 2002 - 2003