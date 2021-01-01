Menu

Emmanuel DIETTE

  • Adecco
  • Global Practice Leader

Lyon

En résumé

Implement and develop the Permanent Placement business line at a global level as a Strategic priority of The Adecco Group. Previously leading operations as Head of the Professional Staffing & Permament Placement operations and brands in 17 countries in India, Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa, for the Adecco Group. Launch and management of perm Professional Staffing dedicated brands : Modis, Badenoch & Clark, Experts, Avanta, and Spring.

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Management
Executive Search
Multicultural management

Entreprises

  • Adecco - Global Practice Leader

    Direction générale | Lyon (69000) 2019 - maintenant Définir, développer et implémenter la stratégie pour la practice Recrutement Permanent pour le Groupe au niveau mondial.

  • Adecco - Zone Director Professional Staffing & Permanent Placement, India and EE & MENA

    Direction générale | Berlin, Allemagne 2016 - 2019

  • Adecco Group - Zone Director Professional Staffing & Permanent Placement, Eastern Europe & MENA

    Direction générale | Berlin, Allemagne 2014 - 2016

  • Adecco Group - Zone Director Permanent Placement, Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa

    Direction générale | Varsovie, Pologne 2011 - 2014

  • Michael Page International Plc - Director

    Direction générale | Düsseldorf, Allemagne 2000 - 2011 France, Germany - Central Europe Headquarters

  • Bouygues SA - International Project Manager

    Technique | Maxéville (54320) 1997 - 2000

  • Total SA - Project Manager

    Commercial | Düsseldorf, Allemagne 1995 - 1997

Formations

  • IMD

    Lausanne, Suisse 2012 - 2012

  • The German University (Saarbrücken)

    Saarbrücken 1991 - 1995 Dipl.-Ing.

Réseau