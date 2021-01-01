Emmanuel DIETTE

Implement and develop the Permanent Placement business line at a global level as a Strategic priority of The Adecco Group. Previously leading operations as Head of the Professional Staffing & Permament Placement operations and brands in 17 countries in India, Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa, for the Adecco Group. Launch and management of perm Professional Staffing dedicated brands : Modis, Badenoch & Clark, Experts, Avanta, and Spring.



Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines

Management

Executive Search

Multicultural management