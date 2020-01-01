Menu

Emmanuel GERAULT

  • Responsable traitement matin
  • Le Groupe La Poste
  • Responsable traitement matin

Mondeville

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management

Entreprises

  • Le Groupe La Poste - Responsable traitement matin

    Production | Mondeville 2017 - maintenant

  • Chronopost - Animateur d'équipe

    Production | Verson (14790) 2017 - 2017

  • MEDIAPOST - Chef d'équipe

    Carpiquet (14650) 2000 - 2017

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel