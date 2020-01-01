Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Emmanuel GERAULT
Ajouter
Emmanuel GERAULT
Responsable traitement matin
Le Groupe La Poste
Responsable traitement matin
Mondeville
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Entreprises
Le Groupe La Poste
- Responsable traitement matin
Production | Mondeville
2017 - maintenant
Chronopost
- Animateur d'équipe
Production | Verson (14790)
2017 - 2017
MEDIAPOST
- Chef d'équipe
Carpiquet (14650)
2000 - 2017
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel