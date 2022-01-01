Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Emmanuel LOPEZ CORREA
Ajouter
Emmanuel LOPEZ CORREA
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PRDCC
- RAF
1995 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bénédicte TORT-BOURGEOIS
Boubacar DIALLO
Contact HINCS
Djibril GUEYE
Malamine TALL
Mama GUEYE
Mamadou DIOMBANA
Nathaniel DJOSSOU
Papa Meissa DIOP
Rokhaya SAMBA