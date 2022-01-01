Menu

Emmanuel MABIALA

KINSHASA

En résumé

Experienced and detail-oriented Sales and Marketing professional, with a proven ability to perform a broad range of functions quickly and accurately in a fast-paced environment.
Skilled at multitasking. Recognized for dedication, work ethic, Reach Objective, Auto Motivate and going the extra mile to get the job done. Excellent interpersonal skills.


Mes compétences :
BTL
Channel Management
Coach
Distribution
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Sales
Stock management
STOCK'
Teams

Entreprises

  • Equateur Telecom/Bintel-ltd/Azur-Congo - Trade Marketing Manager

    2010 - maintenant Propose, monitor and optimize business operations plan taking into account customer needs, budget and social trends
    To guide and develop the operations to maximize resources and deadlines according to the objectives;
    Identify, propose the budget for the Trade Marketing Department in a logical constant return on investment;
    Plan and coordinate all field operations, if needed use of temporary and lead a database;
    Scan all promotional investments by business transaction (ROI) to improve the management of financial commitments;
    Plan and coordinate various activities in space and time;
    Determine objectives and t allow employees to achieve and evaluate their results.

  • Equateur Telecom/ Bintel Ltd Group / Azur Congo B - Regional Sales and Distribution Manager

    2010 - maintenant Coordinates the distribution network team and distributors to maximize sales revenue and meet the objectives of the Sales Department.
    Monitor the implementation, periodic sales targets, the sales team, distributors, ensuring that they can exceed the targets set by management.
    Sets overall and individual objectives of Distribution Team to the Team Leader as Exclusives Sales Team responsible.
    Implements the strategies to develop market and ensure the distribution team and the whole distribution chain support.
    Participates in continuous improvement project operations (Marketing, Technical, Finance ...)
    Manages effective programs and seminars to address the problems: Commercial Negotiation, improved income distribution, proactive competitive strategies and targeted sales campaign, management expenses of the sales team based on the budget.
    Maintains expertise on products and services of the company to effectively manage sales activities. Manages, develops and motivates staff.

  • Millicom DRC/OASIS sprl/TIGO - Field Marketing Kinshasa West/Bdd and Equator

    2007 - 2009 Make Planing in short, medium and long term by defining:

    The strengths and weakness of our products, business, brand marketing
    Tactical operations based on the MIX in the MAP:
    BTL Activities
    Advertising
    Product launches
    Image campaign etc..
    Based in Kinshasa and Managing 3 Provinces in order to collect and identify opportunities in terms of visibility:
    • P.O.S
    • Poster, Stickers, ABS plates, etc..
    • Be in permanent contact with Marketing Department based to be informed of changes linked to changes in the Marketing Mix
    Make weekly, monthly or quarterly report to inform the H.O of actions taken, why and how the failure or success

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée