Emmanuel MAMOU

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Cachan dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Curieux, patient, rigoureux.
Mes compétences :
Développement informatique
la Maintenance
C++
API Windows
Assembler
Btrieve
C Programming Language
Eclipse IDE
IPX/SPX
ISDN
InstallShield
Java
LDAP
Linux
Microsoft DOS
Microsoft Foundation Classes
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Visual C/C++
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows NT
Novell Netware
Oracle
Oracle PL/SQL
Perl Programming
Personal Home Page
Rational Rose
RoboHelp
SQL
TCP/IP
UML/OMT
Wi-Fi
WinDev
Windows Server
X25
XML