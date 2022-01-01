Menu

Emmanuel MAMOU

CACHAN

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Cachan dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Curieux, patient, rigoureux.

Mes compétences :
Développement informatique
la Maintenance
C++
API Windows
Assembler
Btrieve
C Programming Language
Eclipse IDE
IPX/SPX
ISDN
InstallShield
Java
LDAP
Linux
Microsoft DOS
Microsoft Foundation Classes
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Visual C/C++
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows NT
Novell Netware
Oracle
Oracle PL/SQL
Perl Programming
Personal Home Page
Rational Rose
RoboHelp
SQL
TCP/IP
UML/OMT
Wi-Fi
WinDev
Windows Server
X25
XML

Entreprises

  • Les Restaurants du Coeur - Bénévole

    2012 - 2012

  • ADAJ - Bénévole

    2010 - maintenant

  • association de quartier - Informaticien bénévole

    2009 - maintenant

  • Infosup - Etudiant

    LARMOR-PLAGE 2009 - 2010 UML, XML, Java, PHP, Perl, Administration Réseaux, Programmation système, Sécurité.

    Windows, Linux.

  • Futurocom - Éditeur de logiciel

    2006 - 2009

  • FUTUROCOM - Ingénieur Concepteur

    2006 - 2009 Gestion de la maintenance de matériel électronique sous Windows.

    Gestion de matériel électronique via le réseau.

  • Réalisation SMT - Ingénieur concepteur

    2006 - 2009 2006, Système de Gestion de la Maintenance, en C++.

  • CS-SI - Éditeur de logiciel

    2001 - 2003 * Réalisation d'un produit bilingue de chiffrement et de signature de fichiers par carte à puce.

  • CS-SI - Éditeur de logiciel

    2000 - 2006

  • CSSI - Ingénieur Concepteur

    2000 - 2006 Produits logiciels de sécurité informatique.

    TrustySign chiffrement et signature de fichiers par carte à puce (cryptographie) sous Windows.

  • Humelec - Ingénieur concepteur

    1998 - 2000 Prestation de service (10 mois) chez AETA Automation à Clamart (92) :
    * Banc de tests automatiques avec PC et châssis VXI pour un calculateur (SFIM Industries).

  • HUMELEC - Ingénieur Développement

    1998 - 2000 Bull-CP8:
    drivers de lecteur de carte à puce, kits de développement, cryptographie.

    AETA Automation:
    bancs de test pour calculateur avionique.
    pilotage microscope électronique par PC.

  • SYBILOG - Ingénieur développement

    1997 - 1997 * Réalisation DLL interfaces de communication pour logiciel de télémaintenance.

  • Bull - Ingénieur concepteur

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 1997 - 2000 Prestations de service (16 mois) chez Bull-CP8 à Louveciennes (78) :
    * Réalisation setup et kits de développement autour du lecteur de carte intelligente SmarTLP.

  • SYBILOG - Éditeur de logiciel

    1991 - 1998 Réalisations de systèmes de sécurité spécifiques, centralisation d'alarme et contrôle d'accès.
    20 sites installés en France. Quelques références : CEA, COGEMA, SERTIM, RENAULT, KODAK.

  • SYBILOG - Ingénieur Développement

    1991 - 1998 Produits logiciels sécurité des personnes: centralisation d'alarmes, contrôle d'accès, gestion de crise.

    Produit logiciel de télémaintenance sous Windows.

Formations

Réseau