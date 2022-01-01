Emmanuel MEMBIS (CHIJIOKE)

Office 365 administrator with more than five years of expertise managing and deploying the platform in

medium to big companies. Proven ability to optimize performance by streamlining business processes,

increasing efficiency, and streamlining business processes. When it comes to delivering results, he excels

at working with cross-functional teams.

KEY SKILLS

Industry Knowledge: Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, OneDrive, Teams, Yammer, Delve,

Microsoft Flow, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Planner, Office 365 Groups

Technical Skills: Active Directory, Windows Server, Windows Client, PowerShell, DNS, DHCP, Group

Policy, Azure, Azure SQL, Azure AD, Office 365, Azure AD, Office 365 Groups, Office 365 Planner,

Office 365 Security and

Compliance Center,

Compliance Center, Azure Active Directory, Azure Active Directory B2C, Azure Active Directory B2B,