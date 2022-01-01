Menu

Emmanuel MUSSO

LYON

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achat
Bois
Marketing
Marketing b to b
Sourcing
SOURCING & ACHAT

Entreprises

  • Danzer group - Quality controler

    2010 - 2010 9-week internship at SIFORCO ( Société Industrielle et Forestière du Congo) D.R Congo
    Study: Propose organizational plans of the recovery workshop to optimize transfer of wooden parts within the joiner’s and pallets workshop among the different machines in order to optimize the material yield.
    Other: Carrying out of security sheets, Lumber random quality controls

Formations

  • EM LYON

    Ecully 2013 - maintenant Specialised Master

    Purchasing Management, Marketing B to B, Strategy of value chain, Operational purchasing, International negotiations

Réseau