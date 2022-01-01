Menu

Emmanuel OLOA

Paris

En résumé

• Branch Director: 6 Years experience (Abroad).
• Project Management: 14 Years experience in Project and Program Management in Telecom & Energy industries in France and abroad.
• Business Management: Analyse market and competition, define and set-up strategic objectives, develop a business plan, set-up and manage action plans, implement performance indicators and report to Management.
• Customer Relationship Management: Ensure customer’s satisfaction through actions, foster open communication and build long-term trust.
• People Management: 20 years experience in both functional and operational management of multicultural teams spread across several locations. Ability to work in “Matrix” organizations. Coaching and development of project managers.
• International Markets: In dept knowledge of international trade including contracting schemes, project financing, export regulations and relationship with foreign suppliers.
• Other skills: Cost reduction plan, financial risks analysis, bid management and negotiation, contract management, finance & accounting.

Mes compétences :
Business
Business plan
CORE
Cost Reduction
DIRECTOR
Djibouti
Gsm
Leadership
Management
Microsoft Project
Project Director
Telecom
VSAT

  • Solairedirect - EPC Project Director Senegal

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Siemens - Siemens Togo Branch Director

    Saint-Denis 2014 - 2016 Ghana/Togo/Benin Electrical Interconnexion Project 330kV/161kV/20kV for CEB
    Contract value: 30 M€.
    Construction of 2 High-voltage Substations (AIS technology) – full turnkey:
     Davié 330kV/161Kv/20Kv - 70,000m2 Greenfield site
     Legbassito 161Kv/20kV - 40,000m2 Greenfield site
    In charge of: Budget, cost follow-up, Resources, Site design, Quality Health Safety Environment, Local logistics operation coordination, Site civil works coordination, electro mechanic coordination, Factory Acceptance Test coordination, Site commissioning coordination, Subcontractor management, Site acceptance management, customer management.

    • Direct management of 25 people in Lomé
    • 250 people working on site at the peak point
    • 4 Buildings – 400 m2 (each) constructed
    • 750 concrete support
    • 2 000 ml of constructed heavy concrete road
    • 02 Transformers 200 MVA
    • 03 Transformers 50MVA
    • 01 Shunt 25MVar
    • 15 Circuit Breakers
    • 8% Local cost reduction
    • 01 Social project (2 classrooms construction)

  • TDF - Head of North-West Region for GSM-R Program

    Montrouge 2013 - 2014 Managing the setup of the Regional GSM-R Organisation (Global System for Mobile communications – Railways). Contract value: 65 M€.
    In charge of: Budget, cost follow-up, Resources, Site radio engineering, Roll-Out, Subcontractor management, Site acceptance management.

    • Direct management of 40 people in the region
    • 95 Preliminary design (+ 40% growth in one year)
    • 111 Final design (+ 60% growth in one year)
    • 54 Tower Erected (+ 75% growth in one year)
    • 140 As Built document (+ 300% growth in one year)
    • 15% improvement of site cost

  • Ericsson - National Roll-Out Manager for Orange France 2G/3G Swap Program

    MASSY 2011 - 2013 Managing the setup of the Roll-Out Organisation for 2G/3G Swap and LTE program (Contract value: 170 M€).
    In charge of: Budget, cost follow-up, Resources, Swap forecast, Subcontractor management.

    • Direct management of 80 people in the 4 regions (SW, North, East, Ile de France)
    • 6000 Sites Swapped
    • Direct management of 6 national Subcontractors
    • 15% improvement of the National Global Index Quality
    • 14% improvement of the site cost
    • 100% of the baseline reached in 2012

  • Pcubed - Senior Telecom Consultant for FreeMove

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2011 In charge of setting up the Alcatel-Lucent Local Branch in Niamey.
    In charge of managing the following: Orders, Sales and Operating profit forecast, Sales support (product positioning, Go to market strategies and tendering), after sales support (quality monitory and feedback to R&D teams).
    Ensure overall coordination with internal departments (Sales, Marketing, Finance, Product and Operations) and report to internal senior management and customer.
    Direct management of 75 people.
    • 2008-2009 sales = 40 M€
    • Portfolio: Mobile communication operator (ORANGE): “Turnkey” contract for civil works part/Radio Design/Roll Out/Exploitation and Maintenance/NGN core network/payment.

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Branch Director

    Paris 2005 - 2009 In charge of setup the Alcatel-Lucent Local Branch in Douala and Niamey.
    In charge of: Orders, Sales and Operating profit forecast, Sales support (product positioning, Go to market strategies and tendering), after sales support (quality monitory and feedback to R&D teams).
    Ensure overall coordination with internal departments (Sales, Marketing, Finance, Product and Operations) and report to senior management internal and customer.

    Direct management of 100 people. [Cameroon Affiliate]
    Direct management of 75 people. [Niger Affiliate]

    • 2005 - 2008 sales = 115 M€ [Cameroon Affiliate]
    • 2008 - 2009 sales = 40 M€ [Niger Affiliate]

    • Portfolio: Mobile communication operator (ORANGE): Radio Design/Roll Out/Exploitation and Maintenance/NGN core network/payment. “Turnkey” contract for civil works. Maintenance and Network Support.

  • Alcatel Lucent - International Operations Project Director

    Paris 2000 - 2005 Manage major telecom infrastructures turnkey projects all along the sales cycle in Africa and Latin America (Brazil).
     Contribution to pre-sales from an operational standpoint: scheduling, project management plan development, control of cost estimates accuracy
     Participate to contract negotiation with sales team
     After contract signature, manage project’s scope, time, costs, human resources, procurement, risks, quality and communication
     Manage and develop large project team (>50p)
     Contributed to the Alcatel project management process definition
    Main Projects:
    • TELECEL (Burkina Faso – 2000 - 10M€)
    • DJIBOUTI TELECOM (Djibouti - 10 M€)
    • CELTEL (Niger – 10 M€)
    • VODACOM CONGO (Democratic Republic of Congo -2002 (110M€)
    • CLARO Brazil in 2003 (90M$)
    • LIBERTIS Gabon 2004 (15M€)

  • SNEF - Project Manager

    1995 - 1999 In charge of “Turnkey” projects in France for 3 operators:
    • SFR (Paris Normandie Centre) Region
    • FRANCE TELECOM ITINERIS IDF Region
    • BOUYGUES TELECOM IDF Region

