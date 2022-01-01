Emmanuel OLOA

• Branch Director: 6 Years experience (Abroad).

• Project Management: 14 Years experience in Project and Program Management in Telecom & Energy industries in France and abroad.

• Business Management: Analyse market and competition, define and set-up strategic objectives, develop a business plan, set-up and manage action plans, implement performance indicators and report to Management.

• Customer Relationship Management: Ensure customer’s satisfaction through actions, foster open communication and build long-term trust.

• People Management: 20 years experience in both functional and operational management of multicultural teams spread across several locations. Ability to work in “Matrix” organizations. Coaching and development of project managers.

• International Markets: In dept knowledge of international trade including contracting schemes, project financing, export regulations and relationship with foreign suppliers.

• Other skills: Cost reduction plan, financial risks analysis, bid management and negotiation, contract management, finance & accounting.



Mes compétences :

Business

Business plan

CORE

Cost Reduction

DIRECTOR

Djibouti

Gsm

Leadership

Management

Microsoft Project

Project Director

Telecom

VSAT