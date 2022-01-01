Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Emmanuel PINET
Ajouter
Emmanuel PINET
STE FOY LES LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Rechercher une entreprise...
- Responsable service après vente
2007 - maintenant
Renault Trucks
- Responsable Technique d'Affaire
Saint-Priest France
1993 - 2006
Suivi de projets
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Florence BELLETON
Ingrid DUJOURD'HUI
Jerome ALLA
Nathalie CHARNAY
Stéphanie COMBET
Thomas COLLET