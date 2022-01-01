Menu

Emmanuel PONCET

PARIS

En résumé

Spécialisations : Business developer, with 17 years experience ranging from Business prospection to Sales team/project management, Internet advertising, Performance marketing, Ecommerce, SEO/SEM, Affiliate marketing, Media trading (digital marketing, real time bidding, ad exchange, DSP, SSP), Facebook advertising, Operations and Analytics, Cookies, Flash, and various rich media advertising creative technologies
Passionate about creating something from ground zero in startups and fast growing companies.

Mes compétences :
Search marketing
SMO
Entrepreneur
Managing director
Facebook
RTB
Branding
Affiliation
SEO
SEM

Entreprises

  • Zebestof Programmatic Platform ( www.zebestof.com ) - Managing Director

    2011 - maintenant

  • Zanox ( www.zanox.fr) AXEL SPRINGER PUBLIGROUPE - Commercial director, directeur commercial

    2009 - 2011 En charge du développement du portefeuille de clients et annonceurs pour des problèmatiques de trafic, visibilité, vente, collecte, tracking.

  • Pagesjaunes (www.pagesjaunes.fr) - Directeur Epub

    2007 - 2007 Ouverture et Direction de la régie média de Pagesjaunes.fr
    Vente de l'espace publicitaire, organisation des services internes pour l'optimisation de la mise en production et l'amélioration constante des offres.
    Relation commerciale avec les agences médias, centrales d'achat et annonceurs.
    Lancement de la régie avant rachat d'Horyzon média.

    Réalisation: www.pagesjaunes.fr

  • MANFRED - Gérant SARL

    2006 - 2009 Société exercant pour le compte d'annonceurs de divers secteurs du conseil, de l'achat média, de l'affiliation, du référencement en liens sponsorisés et de la gestion d'emailing.
    Keyworder sur des programmes dans la téléphonie, le ecommerce, l'high tech, le voyage et la finance.
    Publisher de quelques sites affiliés et créateur de jeux en flash sponsorisés par la publicité.

  • Yahoo ! (http://searchmarketing.yahoo.com) - European Sales Development Manager

    2004 - 2007 • Régie leader des liens sponsorisés en France et dans le monde. (2000 M de $ de CA en 2003).
    European Sales Development Manager
    • Chef de projet des applications visant au développement de l’activité commerciale (stratégie de croissance interne, externe, mission transversale auprès des différentes divisions (Business development, Finance) Ex : refonte du CRM, élaboration des best practices nouveaux produits.
    • Création d’une nouvelle structure commerciale basée sur le concept de performance.

  • Overture Yahoo ! Group - Senior account executive

    2002 - 2004 Senior Account Executive
    • Responsable du montage de la régie publicitaire on-line du réseau Overture en France sur des partenariats de marque, tels Yahoo, Wanadoo/Voila, MSN, AOL, Lycos, Tiscali, etc.• *
    • Responsable des comptes agences, centrales, référenceurs et hébergeurs.
    • Responsable des secteurs dominants de la recherche et d'un portefeuille de 400 annonceurs directs.
    • Trainer pour le lancement de la filiale espagnole (www.overture.es).
    • En charge de l'optimisation des processes entre les services parties prenantes de l'optimisation du revenue.

  • BTLOOKMART (British Telecom & Looksmart) - Ad Sales Account Manager France

    2000 - 2002 • Responsable du montage de la régie publicitaire on-line du réseau Looksmart en France sur des partenariats de marque, tels Altavista, Club Internet, Oreka, World On Line, Freesurf, etc.
    • Relations dot-coms, référenceurs, “Mortar” tels que le groupe PPR, L’oreal, AXA,…

  • LE FIGARO MULTIMEDIA / SODEN - Ingénieur Commercial / Chef de publicité pour le guide de ville parisien on-line.

    2000 - 2000 • Vente de sites et d’espaces pour différentes corporations (prospection, conseil, négociation, suivi)
    • Rédaction du cahier des charges, coordination de l’équipe créative avant mise en ligne du site sur Parisavenue et sur le Web, médiaplanning, référencement.
    • Participation à la réflexion sur la stratégie commerciale : approche du prospect, conditions tarifaires, gestion des commandes et des procédures, qualification sur base de données.
    • Formation à la vente conseil (PUSH/PULL).

Formations