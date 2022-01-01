Emmanuel PONCET

Find me also here: fr.linkedin.com/in/emmanuelponcet



Zebestof is a IAB France member.



Zebestof is now member of FIGARO MEDIAS GROUP (FR Leading media group in FR with 25M unique visitors)

We deliver performance driven advertising across digital display, video, social media, mobile and reach customers on a greater scale than anyone else in the real time buying arena thanks to our data assets.

Our exclusive analytics platform evaluates over a billion audience interactions to present the right message, to the right audience, at the right time with the right price.

This enables both global brands and agencies to better identify and engage with their online customers to achieve greater success in more cost-effective ways.





Business & Services offering:



- Full & Self service RTB platform

- Data management platform with both display, video, mobile and social DSP activation

- Dynamic Creative Solution with real time data injection

- Audience and Media data driven budget allocation based on KPIs.

- Dynamic targeting based on product, content, CRM and weather feeds



Spécialisations : Business developer, with 17 years experience ranging from Business prospection to Sales team/project management, Internet advertising, Performance marketing, Ecommerce, SEO/SEM, Affiliate marketing, Media trading (digital marketing, real time bidding, ad exchange, DSP, SSP), Facebook advertising, Operations and Analytics, Cookies, Flash, and various rich media advertising creative technologies

Passionate about creating something from ground zero in startups and fast growing companies.



