Emmanuel PONCIN
Lyon
Entreprises
CABINET MERLIN
- Ingénieur Responsable de Projet
Lyon
2009 - maintenant
Maîtrise d'oeuvre d'unité de valorisation thermique (déchets ménagers, biomasse)
ING'EUROP
- Ingénieur Mise en service
ECULLY
2005 - 2009
Formations
ECAM Lyon (Lyon)
Lyon
2000 - 2005
Réseau
Christa WALLACE
Eric ALBALADEJO
Fabrice CASPER
Guillaume PARIZOT
Pauline DARNAND
Philippe GORAL
Vincent MANAUT