Emmanuel RILEWE JOCKTANE

Pour me présenter succinctement, je suis un jeune homme épris de grande volonté sur plusieurs plans.

Raison pour laquelle vous me trouverez certainement d'une bonne amitié. Entrepreneur, ...



Disponible, franc, sincère ; ce sont là mes points saillants.

Paré pour relation franche entre employeur-employé et/ou partenariat... Et les amitiés, les relations, ça c'est mon fort il parait...

Je fais aussi la promotion de mon produit qui réduit la consomaton de carburant.



Tu pourras trouver sur notre site web:

www.xftgab.mysyntek.com

www.syntekglobal.com



Mais tu n'as encore rien vu ! A très bientôt cher ami !!



To introduce myself briefly, I am a young man of great will love in many ways.

Me why you will definitely find a good friendship. Entrepreneur, ...



Available, honest, sincere, these are my highlights.

Relationship between frank ready for employer-employee and / or partnership ... And friendships, relationships, that's my forte it seems ...

I also promote my product that reduces fuel consomaton.



You can find it on our website:

www.xftgab.mysyntek.com

www.syntekglobal.com



But you have seen nothing yet! See you soon my friend!





Mes compétences :

Salon immobilier

any relations