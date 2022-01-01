Emmanuel ROUX

Mes compétences :
Vente
Management
Développement commercial
Négociation
Formation
Animation de séminaires
Entreprises
SUDARSHAN
- Head of Sales Europe - Cosmetic & Personal care Division
2012 - maintenant
Naturex
- Cosmetic Business Unit Manager - Worldwide
Avignon2009 - 2012Develop and promote the botanical extracts in the world through networks of distributors and key account management online.
Safic alcan
- Sales Director France for Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Food departments
2004 - 2009- Manager for a team of 20 persons
- We have increased the turnover, more than 40%, in five years, for a global turnover of € 25,00 millions in 2008.
- Development of the sales in France
Archer Daniels Midland
- Sales Manager France and southern Europe
Minneapolis1999 - 2004Sales manager for France and South Europe
- Promotion of citric acid ranges and derivate, nutraceutical products in food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical areas.
- Manage a team of 3 people and distributors.
- Key account manager in food area.
- Turnover : € 8 millions. An increase of 30% of the turnover in 5 years.
Danisco
- Sales Manager - Product Manager
Paris1995 - 1999Commercial for France
- Promotion of ranges like hydrocolloids, emulsifiers and blends, in ice cream, dairy and confectionary areas.
- Turnover : € 3 millions per year
- Product manager for LBG, pectins, Xanthan gum
Boehringer Ingelheim Alimentaire (BIAL)
- Sales Manager France
1992 - 1995Commercial for France
- Promotion of products like fillings, baking mixes… in baking, pastry and confectionary areas.
- Turnover: € 2 millions per year.