Emmanuel ROUX

SENS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Management
Développement commercial
Négociation
Formation
Animation de séminaires

Entreprises

  • SUDARSHAN - Head of Sales Europe - Cosmetic & Personal care Division

    2012 - maintenant

  • Naturex - Cosmetic Business Unit Manager - Worldwide

    Avignon 2009 - 2012 Develop and promote the botanical extracts in the world through networks of distributors and key account management online.

  • Safic alcan - Sales Director France for Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Food departments

    2004 - 2009 - Manager for a team of 20 persons
    - We have increased the turnover, more than 40%, in five years, for a global turnover of € 25,00 millions in 2008.
    - Development of the sales in France

  • Archer Daniels Midland - Sales Manager France and southern Europe

    Minneapolis 1999 - 2004 Sales manager for France and South Europe
    - Promotion of citric acid ranges and derivate, nutraceutical products in food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical areas.
    - Manage a team of 3 people and distributors.
    - Key account manager in food area.
    - Turnover : € 8 millions. An increase of 30% of the turnover in 5 years.

  • Danisco - Sales Manager - Product Manager

    Paris 1995 - 1999 Commercial for France
    - Promotion of ranges like hydrocolloids, emulsifiers and blends, in ice cream, dairy and confectionary areas.
    - Turnover : € 3 millions per year
    - Product manager for LBG, pectins, Xanthan gum

  • Boehringer Ingelheim Alimentaire (BIAL) - Sales Manager France

    1992 - 1995 Commercial for France
    - Promotion of products like fillings, baking mixes… in baking, pastry and confectionary areas.
    - Turnover: € 2 millions per year.

Formations