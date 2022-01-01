Emmanuel RUBIO

-
Reed Expositions France
- Intern & Marketing International Assistant
2013 - 2013
Reed Expositions France, Intern as Marketing International Assistant
* Negotiating new BtoB partnerships in the Franchise scope ;
* Updating their database and following-up existing partnerships ;
-
Décathlon (Rollerblade & Mountain)
- Vendeur
2011 - 2014
Seller
(3months)
* Providing information and advices to the clients, ;
* Facing and Orders of Products,
* Unloading the trucks. ;
-
Plusieurs
- Stage de découverte, emplois divers
2007 - 2014
the Purchasing Department (Neuf Télécom, 1 week), Employee in a Printing company (Unpacte, 1 month), Concierge (
Language and IT skills
Spanish : Bilingual
English : Fluent. IELTS score : 7. Trips to New York attending to Zoni Language Center