Emmanuel SCHNEITER

Noumea

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Information technology
Database
Training
Internet
Web

Entreprises

  • Secretariat of the Pacific Community - Senior fisheries IT specialist

    Noumea 1993 - maintenant

  • Institute of Statistics - Programmer / Analyst

    1991 - 1993

Formations

  • Institute Of Technology/University (Bordeaux/Sheffield) (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 1990 - 1991 DUT/Bachelor of science

    Information Technology

