Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Emmanuel SÉLECK
Ajouter
Emmanuel SÉLECK
PESSOUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ES TRADE & MANAGEMENT
- Gérant
2014 - maintenant
TORTOLANI
- Gestinnaire de projets
2009 - 2010
PTTSBURGH CORNING EUROPE
- Ingénieur des ventes
2002 - 2009
MAPEI BENELUX
- Responsable Division Etanchéité
2001 - 2014
IKO SALES INTERNATIONAL - MEPLE
- Responsable régional des ventes
1996 - 2001
Select'Home
- Directeur
1992 - 1995
Formations
Université Catholique De Louvain Département des Sciences Economiques (ECON) (Louvain La Neuve)
Louvain La Neuve
1985 - 1992