Emmanuel SÉLECK

PESSOUX

En résumé

Entreprises

  • ES TRADE & MANAGEMENT - Gérant

    2014 - maintenant

  • TORTOLANI - Gestinnaire de projets

    2009 - 2010

  • PTTSBURGH CORNING EUROPE - Ingénieur des ventes

    2002 - 2009

  • MAPEI BENELUX - Responsable Division Etanchéité

    2001 - 2014

  • IKO SALES INTERNATIONAL - MEPLE - Responsable régional des ventes

    1996 - 2001

  • Select'Home - Directeur

    1992 - 1995

Formations

  • Université Catholique De Louvain Département des Sciences Economiques (ECON) (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 1985 - 1992