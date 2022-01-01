Menu

Emmanuel SZADKOWSKI

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Bioinformatics
Diversity
Plant pathology

Entreprises

  • INRA - Chargé de Recherche 2

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • INRA - Post doctorant

    Paris 2016 - 2016

  • Iowa State University - Postdoctoral research associate

    2011 - 2013

  • Université de Rennes 1 - Enseignment dans le cadre du Monitorat

    2007 - 2010 96 heures par an de travaux pratiques en Physiologie végétale à des étudiants de L1 et L2, et évaluation orale et écrite des travaux réalisés.

  • INRA - Doctorant

    Paris 2007 - 2011 Publications dans des revues à comité de lecture:

    Szadkowski et al., 2010, The first meiosis of resynthesized Brassica napus, a genome blender, The New Phytologist, vol. 186, p. 102-112.

    Szadkowski et al., 2011, Polyploid formation pathways impact genetic modifications in resynthesized Brassica napus, The New Phytologist, vol.191,p. 884-894.


    Présentations orales en congrès internationaux ou réunions nationales:

    E. Szadkowski et al., "First meioses of Brassica napus are genome blenders", Workshop Brassica, Plant and Animal Genome 2011 San Diego (CA, USA), invited oral communication.

    E. Szadkowski et al., "La première méiose des colzas resynthetisés, un mixeur de génome", Réunion annuelle du GDR 3047 de cytogénomique, Le Rheu (France), 2010, oral communication.

    E. Szadkowski et al., "Polyploid formation ways in Brassica napus: The Tortoise and the Hare", Réunion INRA Polyploïdie & Cytogénétique, Versailles (France), 2010, oral communication.


    Posters présentés lors de congrès internationaux:

    E. Szadkowski et al., "The first meiosis of newly synthesized Brassica napus: a genome blender?", Congrès ICPHB, Saint Malo (France), 2009, Poster.

    E. Szadkowski et al., "Structural Modifications in Newly Synthesized Brassica napus Polyploids: Non-Symmetric Deletion of Parental Genomes since Early Generations", Congrès Brassica2008, Lillehammer (Norway), 2008, Poster.

    E. Szadkowski et al., "Un génome conserve-t-il la même organisation dans un fonds génétique diploïde ou allotétraploïde : cas du génome C dans Brassica napus et Brassica oleracea ?", Congrès Biotech-2008, Rennes (France), 2008, Poster.

