Emmanuel THAUNIER

RENNES

Entreprises

  • Employers' involvement - Chairman of the CCI of Ille-et-Vilaine

    2010 - maintenant  Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ille-et-Vilaine (CCI35), owner of WTC Rennes Bretagne licence
     VP of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Brittany (CCIR Bretagne)
     Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ESC Rennes – School of Business
     VP of the Board of Directors of Rennes & Dinard Airports
     Member of the Supervisory Board of BCI (Brittany International Trade Association)
     Member of CESER Bretagne (Economic, social and environmental Council of Brittany)
     Board member of the Strategic Council of BPI Bretagne (Public Investment Bank)
     Former president of CJD – national employer’s association: VP of the national board

  • E-SOLUTIONS SAS - Founder & CEO

    2000 - maintenant Founder and CEO of E-SOLUTIONS (Rennes), software engineering company specialized in the development of software solutions for Supply Chain Management and International Trade (http://www.cloud-scm.eu ).

  • TELETEC SA - Founder & CEO

    1997 - 2000 Founder and CEO of TELETEC (Rennes - Aix en Provence),software engineering company specialized in the development of automatic polling for distributing organizations (agencies, warehouses, cash registers, terminals, ...).

  • CONCEPT SA - Sales & manager

    1991 - 1997 Sales manager of CONCEPT SA (Aix-en-Provence), software engineering company specialized in the development of management software for Press wholesalers networks.

  • AVL (Audio Video Labs - New Jersey - USA) - Audit

    1990 - 1991 Strategic audit for AVL Inc.

