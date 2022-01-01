Emmanuel THAUNIER

-
Employers' involvement
- Chairman of the CCI of Ille-et-Vilaine
2010 - maintenant
Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ille-et-Vilaine (CCI35), owner of WTC Rennes Bretagne licence
VP of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Brittany (CCIR Bretagne)
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ESC Rennes – School of Business
VP of the Board of Directors of Rennes & Dinard Airports
Member of the Supervisory Board of BCI (Brittany International Trade Association)
Member of CESER Bretagne (Economic, social and environmental Council of Brittany)
Board member of the Strategic Council of BPI Bretagne (Public Investment Bank)
Former president of CJD – national employer’s association: VP of the national board
-
E-SOLUTIONS SAS
- Founder & CEO
2000 - maintenant
Founder and CEO of E-SOLUTIONS (Rennes), software engineering company specialized in the development of software solutions for Supply Chain Management and International Trade (http://www.cloud-scm.eu ).
-
TELETEC SA
- Founder & CEO
1997 - 2000
Founder and CEO of TELETEC (Rennes - Aix en Provence),software engineering company specialized in the development of automatic polling for distributing organizations (agencies, warehouses, cash registers, terminals, ...).
-
CONCEPT SA
- Sales & manager
1991 - 1997
Sales manager of CONCEPT SA (Aix-en-Provence), software engineering company specialized in the development of management software for Press wholesalers networks.
-
AVL (Audio Video Labs - New Jersey - USA)
- Audit
1990 - 1991
Strategic audit for AVL Inc.