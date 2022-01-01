Emmanuel THIBAULT

Nouvellement diplômé en qualité de Technicien Supérieur Gestionnaire Exploitant en Ressources Informatiques, cette qualification vient compléter ma polyvalence.

En recherche active d'un emploi, je reste ouvert à toute proposition faisant appel à mes compétences transversales.



Mes compétences :

SQL

Microsoft Excel

Linux

FTP

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Domain Name Server Protocol

Active Directory

Wi-Fi

WDS

VoIP (Voice over IP)

Visual Basic for Applications

VPN

TCP/IP

SIP

Personal Home Page

OSI

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Publisher

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Internet Information Server

Microsoft Exchange Server

Microsoft DOS

Microsoft Access

LAN/WAN > VLAN

JavaScript

IP

HTML

Corel Draw Suite

Apache WEB Server

Agora

Microsoft Server Update Services