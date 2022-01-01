Menu

Emmanuel THIBAULT

CENON

En résumé

Nouvellement diplômé en qualité de Technicien Supérieur Gestionnaire Exploitant en Ressources Informatiques, cette qualification vient compléter ma polyvalence.
En recherche active d'un emploi, je reste ouvert à toute proposition faisant appel à mes compétences transversales.

Mes compétences :
SQL
Microsoft Excel
Linux
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Active Directory
Wi-Fi
WDS
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Visual Basic for Applications
VPN
TCP/IP
SIP
Personal Home Page
OSI
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft DOS
Microsoft Access
LAN/WAN > VLAN
JavaScript
IP
HTML
Corel Draw Suite
Apache WEB Server
Agora
Microsoft Server Update Services

Entreprises

  • Extencia - Technicien Systèmes / Réseau

    2014 - 2014 Installation et configuration d'une solution de mise à jour Microsoft automatisée (WSUS)

  • Clinique Jean Villar - Technicien Systèmes / Réseau

    2014 - 2014 Migration de postes clients domaine Samba vers domaine Windows 2012 R2.
    Mise en place de stratégies de groupe (GPO).

  • Mairie de Bordeaux - Technicien Systèmes / Réseau

    Bordeaux 2014 - 2014 Création, modification comptes utilisateurs Active Directory.
    Mise en place des autorisations sur partages.

  • Stora Enso - Assistant administratif

    NEUILLY SUR SEINE 2010 - 2013 Informatisation / automatisation de tâches.
    Développement macro Excel (envoi automatique de mails suivant critères).
    Référent local informatique (1er niveau).
    Relance clients.

  • diverses missions (public/privé) - Intérimaire

    2008 - 2010 Saisie de données administratives et comptables.
    Fusion, publipostage.
    Numérisation de documents.
    Classement.
    Gestion impression et envoi de documents.

  • LaSer Cofinoga - Technicien bureautique/informatique stagiaire

    Paris 2003 - 2003 Intervention de niveau 1 sur postes clients.
    Aide à l'utilisateur.

  • Entreprise individuelle - Accompagnateur en Montagne

    1997 - 2015 Organisation et encadrement de randonnées en montagne à pied ou en raquettes.

  • diverses missions (public/privé) - Cadre Education / Animateur

    1987 - 2009 Mise en place de projets d'animation.
    Activités transversales.
    Responsable de Vie Scolaire.

Formations

  • Site Informatique

    Villenave D'Ornon 2014 - 2015 Technicien Supérieur Gestionnaire Exploitant de Ressources Informatiques

Réseau