Emmanuel THIBAULT

Nouvellement diplômé en qualité de Technicien Supérieur Gestionnaire Exploitant en Ressources Informatiques, cette qualification vient compléter ma polyvalence.
En recherche active d'un emploi, je reste ouvert à toute proposition faisant appel à mes compétences transversales.
Mes compétences :
SQL
Microsoft Excel
Linux
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Active Directory
Wi-Fi
WDS
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Visual Basic for Applications
VPN
TCP/IP
SIP
Personal Home Page
OSI
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft DOS
Microsoft Access
LAN/WAN > VLAN
JavaScript
IP
HTML
Corel Draw Suite
Apache WEB Server
Agora
Microsoft Server Update Services