Emmanuel TIROT
Emmanuel TIROT
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
thepenier pharma Industrie
- Référent Agent de Fabrication
1994 - maintenant
Formations
Bac Pro Bioindustrie De Transformation (L'Aigle)
L'Aigle
1992 - 1993
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel