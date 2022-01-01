Menu

Emmanuel TIROT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • thepenier pharma Industrie - Référent Agent de Fabrication

    1994 - maintenant

Formations

  • Bac Pro Bioindustrie De Transformation (L'Aigle)

    L'Aigle 1992 - 1993

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel