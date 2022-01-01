Menu

Emmanuel TOURNIER

ARLINGTON

En résumé

Software engineer with experience in Defense / Aerospace / IT

Mes compétences :
Design
DO-178
Do178
DSP
Embedded software
Intégration
J2EE
JAVA
Java j2ee
Matlab
PowerPC
Processing
Real Time
Signal Processing
Software design

Entreprises

  • Black Duck Software - Manager

    2014 - 2015

  • Black Duck Software - Team Lead

    2012 - 2013

  • Black Duck Software - Solutions Consultant

    2011 - 2012

  • Nuance - French Linguistic QA engineer

    LANNUX 2010 - 2011

  • CapGemini Finance & Services - Project manager

    2008 - 2010 In charge of the delivery and maintenance of the directory service of the Parisian Hospitals Association ("Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris", 130000 employees) based on Novell Identity Management. Includes the realization of a Tomcat-based, W3C/WAI-compliant White Pages application.

    Technical environment : LDAP, DirXML, Novell eDirectory 8.8, Novell Identity Management v3.5.1, J2EE / Tomcat v5.5, Eclipse IDE, Subversion configuration management .

  • Thales Optronics - Ingénieur logiciel

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2008

  • Sagem Défense et Sécurité - Ingénieur logiciel embarqué

    2004 - 2006 Projet AASM (Armement Air-Sol Modulaire, bombe guidée), Langage C - cible DSP TMS320C6711 / Code Composer Studio (noyau DSPBIOS) - méthodologie de conception HOOD - Gestion de configuration CVS. Logiciel de test Rational Test RealTime (ATTOL)- script TCL/TK

  • Thales Airborne Systems - Ingénieurs logiciel embarqué

    Courbevoie 2003 - 2004 projet RBE2 (Radar de combat aéroporté) : Langage C - Sun / Solaris (hôte) - carte bi-processeurs Motorola PowerG3 / pSOS (cible).

  • Thales Communications - Ingénieur logiciel embarqué

    Colombes 2001 - 2003 projet Modem Satellite Protégé SHF-NG, MPC860, Compilateur C WindRiver, pSOS, Solaris, Clearcase. TMS320C5410 BootLoader, Xilinx Virtex et Altera 10k30

  • Thomson-CSF Communications - Stagiaire ingénieur d'étude

    2000 - 2000 Projet de fin d'étude d'ingénieur (6 mois) à la Direction Technique

    Simulation sous Matlab d’un système aéroporté de localisation d’émetteur par filtrage de Kalman.
    Conception, spécification et développement du système de simulation.

    Environnement technique : C, Matlab, Windows 95.

Formations

