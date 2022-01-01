Menu

Emmanuel VALADE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Pilotage commercial
Recrutement
Formation
Vente

Entreprises

  • CAISSE D EPARGNE LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON - DIRECTEUR

    2014 - maintenant

  • CAISSE D EPARGNE LANGUEDOC ROUSSILON - DIECTEUR D AGENCE

    2012 - 2014 agence de BAGNOLS sur ceze (30)

  • CAISSE D EPARGNE AUVERGNE LIMOUSIN - DIRECTEUR ADJOINT D AGENCE

    2007 - 2011 AGENCE LIMOGES ISLY (87)

  • Sofinco - DIRECTEUR D AGENCE

    Evry 2005 - 2007 AGENCE LIMOGES (87) - départements 87-19-24-16-46

  • Aldi - DIRECTEUR DE MAGASIN

    Dammartin-en-Goële 2004 - 2004 LIMOGES (87)

  • Carrefour - Chef de secteur

    Massy 2002 - 2003 MONTPELLIER (34)

  • Carrefour - CHEF DE RAYON

    Massy 2001 - 2002

  • Carrefour - CHARGE DE MISSION

    Massy 2000 - 2000 EVRY (91)
    conception d un guide des bonnes pratiques commerciales pour S2P SERVICES FINANCIERS CARREFOUR

  • Carrefour - DIRECTEUR D AGENCE

    Massy 1999 - 1999 LIMOGES (87)
    responsable agence services financiers CARREFOUR

  • Carrefour - COMMERCIAL

    Massy 1998 - 1998 vente de services financiers

  • Orange - COMMERCIAL

    Paris 1993 - 1997 vente en boutique et par telephone

