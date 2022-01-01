Retail
Emmanuel VALADE
Emmanuel VALADE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Pilotage commercial
Recrutement
Formation
Vente
Entreprises
CAISSE D EPARGNE LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON
- DIRECTEUR
2014 - maintenant
CAISSE D EPARGNE LANGUEDOC ROUSSILON
- DIECTEUR D AGENCE
2012 - 2014
agence de BAGNOLS sur ceze (30)
CAISSE D EPARGNE AUVERGNE LIMOUSIN
- DIRECTEUR ADJOINT D AGENCE
2007 - 2011
AGENCE LIMOGES ISLY (87)
Sofinco
- DIRECTEUR D AGENCE
Evry
2005 - 2007
AGENCE LIMOGES (87) - départements 87-19-24-16-46
Aldi
- DIRECTEUR DE MAGASIN
Dammartin-en-Goële
2004 - 2004
LIMOGES (87)
Carrefour
- Chef de secteur
Massy
2002 - 2003
MONTPELLIER (34)
Carrefour
- CHEF DE RAYON
Massy
2001 - 2002
Carrefour
- CHARGE DE MISSION
Massy
2000 - 2000
EVRY (91)
conception d un guide des bonnes pratiques commerciales pour S2P SERVICES FINANCIERS CARREFOUR
Carrefour
- DIRECTEUR D AGENCE
Massy
1999 - 1999
LIMOGES (87)
responsable agence services financiers CARREFOUR
Carrefour
- COMMERCIAL
Massy
1998 - 1998
vente de services financiers
Orange
- COMMERCIAL
Paris
1993 - 1997
vente en boutique et par telephone
Formations
IUT Techniques De Commercialisation
Limoges
1994 - 1996
