Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Emmanuelle BEZZI
Ajouter
Emmanuelle BEZZI
marketing manager
FRANCE HELICES
marketing manager
CANNES LA BOCCA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FRANCE HELICES
- Marketing manager
Marketing | CANNES LA BOCCA
1996 - maintenant
Formations
PIGIER
Cannes (06150)
1996 - 1997
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel