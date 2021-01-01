Menu

Emmanuelle BEZZI

  • marketing manager
  • FRANCE HELICES
  • marketing manager

CANNES LA BOCCA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • FRANCE HELICES - Marketing manager

    Marketing | CANNES LA BOCCA 1996 - maintenant

Formations

  • PIGIER

    Cannes (06150) 1996 - 1997

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel