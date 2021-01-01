Enrique VENTURA

En charge de l'identification et de la promotion de technologies et innovations au sein de Chanel
Entreprises
Chanel - Manufactures de Mode
- Innovation manager
Diplômé d'un Mastère Spécialisé en Management de l'Environnement à MINES ParisTech, mais également de Sciences Po Grenoble et d'un Master II en Economie de l'environnement et de l'énergie.
Expérience de gestion de projets internationaux dans des organisations complexes,
Travail en Français, Anglais, Italien, Espagnol, Portugais
LVMH
- Manager environnement
Paris2012 - 2018Materials Eco-Innovation (30% time):
- Management and promotion of LVMH online library of eco-designed materials (recycled, recyclable), bio-inspired, bio-engineered fibers and materials for fashion (textile, leather, plastic), packaging and architecture
- Internal communication on innovative materials
- Support of teams in charge of new materials development (project planning, follow-up...)
- Participation to conferences (Biofabricate), congresses
- Visit of laboratories, relation-building with research centers
- Strong involvement in the partnership Maison /0 - LVMH-CSM incubator for sustainable innovation
Tanneries (30% time):
- Manage roll-out of advanced environmental audits on 40 main leather suppliers (business case, technical support on energy and water reduction, coordination)
- Overseeing the evaluation and reduction environmental impact of leather with a life-cycle analysis approach.
Environmental strategy (20% time):
- Consolidation, Analysis and follow-up of LVMH Maisons LIFE/environmental Strategic Plans
- Internal communication on LVMH environmental strategy
Chemicals management (20% time):
- Management and update of internal standards on chemicals management (internal RSL, testing program, legal survey).
- Internal trainings and organization of external trainings for fashion and leather goods suppliers
SPIRIT - Laboratoire CNRS
- Chargé de mission
2010 - 2010Appel d'offre pour financement européen
Planification, gestion de projet, organisation de réunions en anglais
Fontainebleau2011 - 2012Advanced Master International Environmental Management
Mastère en ingénierie de l'environnement - Management de l'Environnement, Management de l'Energie, Management des Risques, Gestion de l'eau et des déchets, Politiques Climatiques, Mobilité durable, Villes Intelligentes,
Double diplôme avec l'Université Tsinghua à Pékin (Chine)
Tsinghua University (Beijing)
Beijing2011 - 2012Master of Engineering
Master en ingénierie environnementale.
Travail sur la pollution de l'air, de l'eau, la gestion des déchets, la préservation de la biodiversité, l'écologie industrielle.