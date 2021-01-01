Menu

Enrique VENTURA

PARIS

En résumé

En charge de l'identification et de la promotion de technologies et innovations au sein de Chanel

Entreprises

  • Chanel - Manufactures de Mode - Innovation manager

    2018 - maintenant En charge de l'identification et de la promotion de technologies et innovations au sein de Chanel

    Diplômé d'un Mastère Spécialisé en Management de l'Environnement à MINES ParisTech, mais également de Sciences Po Grenoble et d'un Master II en Economie de l'environnement et de l'énergie.

    Expérience de gestion de projets internationaux dans des organisations complexes,
    Travail en Français, Anglais, Italien, Espagnol, Portugais

  • LVMH - Manager environnement

    Paris 2012 - 2018 Materials Eco-Innovation (30% time):
    - Management and promotion of LVMH online library of eco-designed materials (recycled, recyclable), bio-inspired, bio-engineered fibers and materials for fashion (textile, leather, plastic), packaging and architecture
    - Internal communication on innovative materials
    - Support of teams in charge of new materials development (project planning, follow-up...)
    - Participation to conferences (Biofabricate), congresses
    - Visit of laboratories, relation-building with research centers
    - Strong involvement in the partnership Maison /0 - LVMH-CSM incubator for sustainable innovation

    Tanneries (30% time):
    - Manage roll-out of advanced environmental audits on 40 main leather suppliers (business case, technical support on energy and water reduction, coordination)
    - Overseeing the evaluation and reduction environmental impact of leather with a life-cycle analysis approach.

    Environmental strategy (20% time):
    - Consolidation, Analysis and follow-up of LVMH Maisons LIFE/environmental Strategic Plans
    - Internal communication on LVMH environmental strategy

    Chemicals management (20% time):
    - Management and update of internal standards on chemicals management (internal RSL, testing program, legal survey).
    - Internal trainings and organization of external trainings for fashion and leather goods suppliers

  • SPIRIT - Laboratoire CNRS - Chargé de mission

    2010 - 2010 Appel d'offre pour financement européen
    Planification, gestion de projet, organisation de réunions en anglais

Formations

  • ISIGE – MINES ParisTech (Institut Supérieur Ingénierie Et Gestion De L'Environnement)

    Fontainebleau 2011 - 2012 Advanced Master International Environmental Management

    Mastère en ingénierie de l'environnement - Management de l'Environnement, Management de l'Energie, Management des Risques, Gestion de l'eau et des déchets, Politiques Climatiques, Mobilité durable, Villes Intelligentes,
    Double diplôme avec l'Université Tsinghua à Pékin (Chine)

  • Tsinghua University (Beijing)

    Beijing 2011 - 2012 Master of Engineering

    Master en ingénierie environnementale.
    Travail sur la pollution de l'air, de l'eau, la gestion des déchets, la préservation de la biodiversité, l'écologie industrielle.

  • Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France

    Grenoble 2010 - 2011 GODI

    Economie de l'environnement, Economie de l'énergie, Développement Durable, RSE
    Mention Bien

  • INSTITUT D ETUDES POLITIQUES DE GRENOBLE IEPG (St Martin D'Heres)

    St Martin D'Heres 2005 - 2010 Master Amérique latine

    Politiques Publiques, Relations Internationales, Economie
    Mention Très Bien

  • Lycée Edouard Herriot

    Voiron 2002 - 2005 Physique-Chimie

    Mention Très Bien