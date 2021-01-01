Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Enzo REA
Ajouter
Enzo REA
Assistant Commercial & Marketing
BM Process Industries - Bmpi
Assistant Commercial & Marketing
Ternay
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BM Process Industries - Bmpi
- Assistant Commercial & Marketing
Marketing | Ternay (41800)
2020 - maintenant
Formations
Idrac Business School
Lyon (69000)
2020 - maintenant
Bachelor Marketing & Business
Idrac Business School
Lyon (69000)
2018 - 2020
Programme Grande Ecole
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel