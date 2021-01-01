Eric ERIC DILLIE

Eric Dillie is an active member of the Rotary Club of Livermore Valley and serves on the Board of Directors at Partners for Change Tri-Valley, a Livermore, CA based non-profit focused on ending the cycle of poverty. Eric Dillie also serves as the Director of Education for Rising Young Leaders, a San Francisco Bay Area based educational non-profit focused on developing future leaders. Regarding his professional endeavors, Eric Dillie serves as Superintendent of Schools at Key Educational Group, an educational non-profit service provider, and serves as an advisor to elected trustees of school boards located throughout the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area. Eric Dillie's prior educational leadership experience includes three years as Principal of a National award winning charter public high school, two years as Director of International programs at York Education Group and a combined four years as Director of Instruction and Campus Principal at Winfree Academy Charter Schools in Dallas, Texas. He has seven years of teaching experience as well. He taught 6th- and 7th-grade history at C.D. Fulkes Middle School and Coppell Middle School North, respectively. Eric Dillie is also experienced with working with gifted students and socio-economically disadvantaged students.In preparation for his career, he earned a Bachelor's in Social Science from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas. Eric Dillie holds a California "Clear" Administrative Services Credential, a Texas EC-12th Principal Credential, and a Texas 6th-12th Social Studies Composite Teaching Credential.