Eric ESPIRAT

Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Instruction intervention avionique xingu et ND262

Entreprises

  • ThyssenKrupp - Ascensoriste

    Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou 2012 - maintenant

  • Schindler - Ascensoriste

    Ebikon 2008 - 2012

  • Schindler - Cadré technique

    Technique | Nîmes 2001 - maintenant

  • Marine Nationale - Militaire

    Paris 1993 - 2008 technicien aeronautique branche avionnique (instrument et electrecite) , adjoint chef de quart puis chef de quart et formateur point fixe

Formations

Réseau