Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Eric ESPIRAT
Ajouter
Eric ESPIRAT
Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Instruction intervention avionique xingu et ND262
Entreprises
ThyssenKrupp
- Ascensoriste
Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou
2012 - maintenant
Schindler
- Ascensoriste
Ebikon
2008 - 2012
Schindler
- Cadré technique
Technique | Nîmes
2001 - maintenant
Schindler
- Cadre technique
Technique | Nîmes
2001 - maintenant
Marine Nationale
- Militaire
Paris
1993 - 2008
technicien aeronautique branche avionnique (instrument et electrecite) , adjoint chef de quart puis chef de quart et formateur point fixe
Formations
EDF
Avignon
2019 - 2019
B0 H0 H0V
EDF
Avignon
2019 - 2019
M1 M2
Thyssen
Partout
2012 - 2017
bc br b2v
INSTN Marcoule
Marcoule
2008 - 2008
cetifié
Ministére De L Intérieur
Toulon
1994 - 1994
bnps
Ministére De L Intérieur
Toulon
1993 - 1993
afps
Hasparren
Hasparren
1991 - 1993
bac
Réseau
Clémence MARIN
Hugues PANTEL
Karine FRANCOIS-SALVIGNOL
Luc FOND
Pascal POISSONNEAU
Seb WORK
Xavier ESTEVENY