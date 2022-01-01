Menu

Eric LE QUELLENEC

  • Simmons & Simmons LLP
  • Associé

Paris

En résumé

Eric is a former member of the Paris Bar Association council and former head of the Paris Bar Incubator. He is currently a partner in Simmons & Simmons Corporate and Commercial practice group in Paris, with a focus on digital business.

Eric thrives on developing innovative legal solutions for this rapidly evolving area, informed by his first-hand knowledge of the TMT sector and its commercial challenges. He knows advanced technologies inside out, which means that Erics legal advice is as forward-thinking as the sector itself. He does not restrict himself to one-off high profile matters but addresses the more day-to-day challenges faced by our clients, especially in contract management by helping IT providers and clients alike to get the best from any kind of project.

As well as being the firms go-to expert on cloud computing, Eric advises on all types of commercial contracts in the IT sector. Hes well-versed in data protection, cyber security, software licensing, procurement and regulatory matters.

Eric is registered as a 2022 Best lawyer© in the information technology law category.

Entreprises

  • Simmons & Simmons LLP - Associé

    Juridique | Paris 2022 - maintenant Digital business partner

  • ALAIN BENSOUSSAN - Directeur du département Informatique conseil

    PARIS 17 2014 - 2022

  • LAMON & Associés - Associé

    2010 - 2014 Informatique & Télécoms
    Conseiller, négocier, défendre.

  • AVOXA - Avocat

    RENNES 2004 - 2010 Interventions en introduction au droit des TIC en tant que vacataire auprès de différents établissements, dont notamment :
    INSA (RENNES), M2 MIAGE ISTIC (RENNES), SUPELEC (RENNES), Faculté des Métiers Master EURIDIS, M1 et 2 MICO Université Rennes 2, ENSIBS (VANNES), IUT de LA ROCHE SUR YON, DJCE (faculté de droit de RENNES).

Formations

  • Université Rennes 1

    Rennes 2002 - 2003 Certificat de droit et fiscalité du commerce international

  • Université Nantes (Nantes)

    Nantes 1998 - 2002 Droit des affaires

    Participation à l'échange avec l'Université d'OTTAWA, CANADA, 2 semestres sur place en 2001-02

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :