Eric LE QUELLENEC

Eric is a former member of the Paris Bar Association council and former head of the Paris Bar Incubator. He is currently a partner in Simmons & Simmons Corporate and Commercial practice group in Paris, with a focus on digital business.



Eric thrives on developing innovative legal solutions for this rapidly evolving area, informed by his first-hand knowledge of the TMT sector and its commercial challenges. He knows advanced technologies inside out, which means that Erics legal advice is as forward-thinking as the sector itself. He does not restrict himself to one-off high profile matters but addresses the more day-to-day challenges faced by our clients, especially in contract management by helping IT providers and clients alike to get the best from any kind of project.



As well as being the firms go-to expert on cloud computing, Eric advises on all types of commercial contracts in the IT sector. Hes well-versed in data protection, cyber security, software licensing, procurement and regulatory matters.



Eric is registered as a 2022 Best lawyer© in the information technology law category.