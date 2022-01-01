Retail
Eric SOUVERAIN
Eric SOUVERAIN
Bourg-En-Bresse
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Direction technique
Entreprises
MABEO INDUSTRIES
- Responsable technique
Bourg-En-Bresse
2012 - maintenant
MABEO INDUSTRIES
- Chef de Produits
Bourg-En-Bresse
1998 - 2012
MABEO INDUSTRIES
- Responsable de secteur
Bourg-En-Bresse
1993 - 1998
BINETRUY
- Technico commercial sédentaire
1988 - 1993
FLUIDAC
- TECHNICO COMMERCIAL
1987 - 1988
PREMECA AUTOMATION
- CABLEUR / ETUDE
1987 - 1987
Formations
Lycée Jules Haag
Besancon
1982 - 1986
BTS
