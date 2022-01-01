Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Eric TSANGA
Ajouter
Eric TSANGA
YAOUNDE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
andela & cie
- Responsable d'achat et de vente
2005 - 2011
Formations
Univerdité De Yaoundé2 Cameroun (Yaounde (Soa))
Yaounde (Soa)
2003 - 2007
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z