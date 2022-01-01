Retail
Eric VIEILLE MARCHISET
Eric VIEILLE MARCHISET
Gerant centre controle technique automobile à Pontarlier
CONTROLE TECHNIQUE AUTOMOBILE DES 4 CANTONS
- Gerant
1992 - maintenant
Pas de formation renseignée
Eric PINEAU
Eric VIDAL
Groupe Garac ECOLE NATIONALE DES PROFESSIONS DE L'AUTOMOBILE
Reda KEBBI
