Erick MENESES

Mes compétences :
Sécurité informatique
Cloud computing
Linux
Virtualisation
Entreprises
Orange Labs
- PhD Student
Paris2012 - 2015I worked in the Personal Cloud project where my goal was to reach the execution of an application (compiled or interpreted) on any device (mobile, PC, cloud, etc.) guaranteeing specific quality criteria (performance, insulation, etc.). The approach adopted involves the adaptation of the software stack and re-dimensioning of resources in the target device.
Banco de la República de Colombia
- Project Manager
2011 - 2012I realized the management and coordination of people in the different IT teams (system, security, development, etc.) to ensure the availability, proper functioning and evolution of the bank statistical system.
Cámara de Divisas
- Infrastructure and Security Engineer
2010 - 2011I was responsible for ensuring the high availability of the technological infrastructure (Linux servers, HA clusters and Amazon), as well as the analysis and control of risks from IT security point of view (ISO27001 and Ethical hacking).
Maat Gknowledge
- R&D Engineer
2007 - 2010Maat Gknowledge - I worked as a designer and developer of distributed services (file catalog and manager job) for the G services platform. After, with the growth of the company I took the role of system administrator (Linux servers and grid middleware).
Universidad Industrial de Santander
- Instructor
2007 - 2008Universidad Industrial de Santander - www.uis.edu.co Bucaramanga, CO
As a instructor, I taught about design and configuration of clusters (high availability and high performance), as well as design methodology and development of parallel applications (distributed and shared memory).
Universidad Autónoma de Bucaramanga
- Instructor - Operating systems
2006 - 2007I taught two Linux courses, the first oriented to concepts and utilization, the second oriented to configuration of services.
Instituto Colombiano de Petroleos
- Research Assistant
2005 - 2005Subject: I worked on the solution of ill-posed problems in geophysics using numerical methods (finites differences) and distributed computing (parallel programming over Linux clusters).