Erick MENESES

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sécurité informatique
Cloud computing
Linux
Virtualisation

Entreprises

  • Orange Labs - PhD Student

    Paris 2012 - 2015 I worked in the Personal Cloud project where my goal was to reach the execution of an application (compiled or interpreted) on any device (mobile, PC, cloud, etc.) guaranteeing specific quality criteria (performance, insulation, etc.). The approach adopted involves the adaptation of the software stack and re-dimensioning of resources in the target device.

  • Banco de la República de Colombia - Project Manager

    2011 - 2012 I realized the management and coordination of people in the different IT teams (system, security, development, etc.) to ensure the availability, proper functioning and evolution of the bank statistical system.

  • Cámara de Divisas - Infrastructure and Security Engineer

    2010 - 2011 I was responsible for ensuring the high availability of the technological infrastructure (Linux servers, HA clusters and Amazon), as well as the analysis and control of risks from IT security point of view (ISO27001 and Ethical hacking).

  • Maat Gknowledge - R&D Engineer

    2007 - 2010 Maat Gknowledge - I worked as a designer and developer of distributed services (file catalog and manager job) for the G services platform. After, with the growth of the company I took the role of system administrator (Linux servers and grid middleware).

  • Universidad Industrial de Santander - Instructor

    2007 - 2008 Universidad Industrial de Santander - www.uis.edu.co Bucaramanga, CO
    As a instructor, I taught about design and configuration of clusters (high availability and high performance), as well as design methodology and development of parallel applications (distributed and shared memory).

  • Universidad Autónoma de Bucaramanga - Instructor - Operating systems

    2006 - 2007 I taught two Linux courses, the first oriented to concepts and utilization, the second oriented to configuration of services.

  • Instituto Colombiano de Petroleos - Research Assistant

    2005 - 2005 Subject: I worked on the solution of ill-posed problems in geophysics using numerical methods (finites differences) and distributed computing (parallel programming over Linux clusters).

Formations

  • Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana

    Bucaramanga 2009 - 2011 Specialist in Information Security

    Dissertation subject: Risk analysis before adopting cloud computing as a corporate strategy.

  • Universidad Industrial De Santander

    Bucaramanga 2007 - 2010 Master in Computer Science

    Dissertation subject: Proposal of a grid security architecture based in authentication and authorization.

  • Universidad Industrial De Santander

    Bucaramanga 2000 - 2006 Computer Engineer

    Dissertation subject: Identification of galaxies using machine learning algorithms and parallel processing.