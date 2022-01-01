Menu

Erik KLEMETTI

NICE

En résumé

.Experienced Information Technology Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry. Strong information technology professional skilled in IBM WebSphere MQ, IIB , Axway Interchange, Enterprise Architecture, project management and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) between our Suppliers in Europe and USA and our local teams in 22 European countries.

Seeking a position in Nice/ Paca/ Monaco.
Preferred position MQSeries Administrator/ EDI coordinator/ Middleware/B2B Administrator/Project manager.

Mes compétences :
Papinet XML development
Project Management
Enterprise Architecture Management
Nuance Implementation
Oncall support
Information Technology
Middleware
EDI Coordinator, development. maintenance producti
MQSI WMB IIB
MQ Series Administrator

Entreprises

  • Customer Antalis - IT Consultant

    2011 - maintenant EDI Coordination, project management, MQ Series, IIB , Axway Interchange, Papinet XML development and productionsupport.

  • Ventoris - EDI Coordinator

    Paris 2011 - maintenant EDI coordinator

  • Customer IBM - MQ Administrator

    2003 - 2011 MQSeries and WMB administration, project management, monitoring, Oncall support.

  • Coframi - MQSeries administrator

    Paris 2003 - 2011

  • IBM de Venezuela - IT specialist

    Bois-Colombes 1998 - 2003 Customers Banco Mecranti, CANTV Sep 1998- Apr 2003 MQSeries and MQSI Adminitrator, Technical team leader, Nuance Implementation.

  • IBM De Venezuela - MQSeries Administrator

    Bois-Colombes 1998 - 2003 MQSeries Administrator

  • ERICSSON TELECOM - Engineer

    MASSY 1996 - 1998 Configuration Manager, Ass Project manager, Quality Engineer, Developer, Designer.

Formations

  • IBM Learning (Newport Ri)

    Newport Ri 2000 - 2000 Certified Siebel 2000 consultant

  • Royal Institute Of Technology KTH (Stockholm)

    Stockholm 1989 - 1996 BAC + 5

    Masters degree in Computer Science and Engineering, MsCsE ,

  • Kungliga Tekniska Högskolan (Institut Royal De Technologie) (Stockholm)

    Stockholm 1989 - 1996 MScs

