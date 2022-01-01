Erik KLEMETTI

.Experienced Information Technology Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry. Strong information technology professional skilled in IBM WebSphere MQ, IIB , Axway Interchange, Enterprise Architecture, project management and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) between our Suppliers in Europe and USA and our local teams in 22 European countries.



Seeking a position in Nice/ Paca/ Monaco.

Preferred position MQSeries Administrator/ EDI coordinator/ Middleware/B2B Administrator/Project manager.



Mes compétences :

Papinet XML development

Project Management

Enterprise Architecture Management

Nuance Implementation

Oncall support

Information Technology

Middleware

EDI Coordinator, development. maintenance producti

MQSI WMB IIB

MQ Series Administrator