Erik KLEMETTI

.Experienced Information Technology Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry. Strong information technology professional skilled in IBM WebSphere MQ, IIB , Axway Interchange, Enterprise Architecture, project management and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) between our Suppliers in Europe and USA and our local teams in 22 European countries.
Seeking a position in Nice/ Paca/ Monaco.
Preferred position MQSeries Administrator/ EDI coordinator/ Middleware/B2B Administrator/Project manager.
Mes compétences :
Papinet XML development
Project Management
Enterprise Architecture Management
Nuance Implementation
Oncall support
Information Technology
Middleware
EDI Coordinator, development. maintenance producti
MQSI WMB IIB
MQ Series Administrator