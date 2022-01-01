Erik LOUISE

20 years in computer science in industry. Former software developer and integrator of industrial systems (GE-Fanuc, Wonderware, Schneider Electric & Siemens) I have a strong knowledge of how a manufacturing company works from the shopfloor to the ERP.

I'm now the Product Owner and main founder of an IIoT offer named Thales IoTalk Platform leveraging secured assets from Thales and involving most recent technologies in the IoT field. I'm still building this offer inside Thales as an "intrapreneur".



Mes compétences :

Microservices Architecture

Data Acquisition

Internet of Things

Cloud Computing

System Integration

Edge Computing

Programmable Logic Controller

Manufacturing Execution System

Cybersecurity

SCADA

Business & Marketing Requirements Analysis

Big Data

Operationnal Technology