Erik LOUISE

-
Schneider Electric
- EcoStruxure Facility Expert Platform Business Analyst (Contractor, Thales Services)
Rueil Malmaison
2017 - 2019
I'm the hyphen between Facility Insights & Facility Hero marketing and building teams for merging them into one unified application: EcoStruxure Facility Expert.
-
Schneider Electric
- PowerView Remote Access - Product Design Leader (Contractor, Thales Services)
Rueil Malmaison
2014 - 2015
PowerView Remote Access is a web application that provides a remote and secure access to the web portals hosted in Schneider Electric devices through Schneider's Electric cloud infrastructure. No third party software is required to use PowerView Remote Access, only a mainstream Web browser.
Before being the Product Design Leader of the project, I was the System Architect and after that I became the Business Analyst responsible of the system specifications. Once System Specification writing task was done then I became the Product Design Leader I was responsible of the whole product design evolutions and implementation.
-
Thales
- Product Owner
Courbevoie
2014 - maintenant
Thales IoTalk Platform is a field to operation secured, managed & highly customizable IIoT platform. IoTalk Platform involves all required components to enable collection, transportation, storage and analysis of industrial data in a secure and high availability manner:
• IoTalk Device Server: Non-intrusive, secured & redundant multi-protocols data acquisition system.
• EIJI: Mobile services solutions for the need of secured and resilient communications. See https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/eiji
• PunchPlatform: Big data platform with a strong emphasis on industrial deployment, end-to-end critical data processing, and data analytics applications. See http://punchplatform.io
• IoTalk FleetMgr: Secured remote device management & monitoring.
Thales IoTalk Platform delivers secured, high performance & resilience hassle free services for digitalizing your production, products and services.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iTNpalUG6U
-
Schneider Electric
- Automation & Power Business Analyst (Contractor, Thales Services)
Rueil Malmaison
2012 - 2014
System & Market Requirements Management on various projects
-
Thales
- Industrial Information System Architect & Business Analyst
Courbevoie
2010 - maintenant
Industrial Information System Design :
- COTS (Proprietary and Open Source)
- Windows and Linux Systems
- Software Development Technologies and Method Selection
- Data Historization & Restitution Systems (SQL, NoSQL and Historian systems)
- Communications and Data Exchange layers (OPC DA/UA, Modbus RTU/TCP, Profinet, Ethernet/IP, XML-RPC)
- System Virtualization/ParaVirtualization (VMWare vCenter, Citrix XenServer, Xen/KVM)
- System Hardening (HotBackup/Resiliency/Clustering, Network/System Security)
- Hardware Selection (Servers, Storage, Clients/ThinClients and Network components)
Request for Proposal/Tender :
- Requirements Management
- Design to cost
- Solution Design
- Technical Offer Writing
- Oral Defense
Business Analyst :
- Market Requirements Analysis
- System Requirement Writing
- Software Development Team Support for Business Requirements
Innovation Team Member :
- Technology watch (Server/Desktop/Mobile Operating Systems, Development Languages and Techniques, User Interface eXperience)
- Cloud Computing (Public, Hybrid and Private approaches in industrial context)
MES Technical Leader :
- Very strong knowledge of Wonderware's products and implementations techniques
- Very strong knowledge of GEFanuc's software products
- Very strong knowledge of industrial communication buses (Modbus RTU/TCP, Industrial Ethernet, Profibus/Profinet, Ethernet/IP, OPC DA/UA, XML-RPC)
- Very strong knowledge of Applicom (Woodhead/Molex) PCNI and DirectLink solutions
- Very strong experience and knowledge on specific developments for business logic modeling over manufacturers solutions
- Strong knowledge of Operation Scheduling, Tracking, Performance monitoring techniques
- Strong knowledge of major PLCs of the market (Schneider Electric, Siemens, GEFanuc, Allen-Bradley, Omron, Mitsubishi)
- Strong knowledge of OSISoft PI System
- Strong knowledge of Codra Panorama E2
-
Edf
- Wonderware &OSISoft Integrator on Renouv'Eau project (Contractor, Thales Services)
Paris
2009 - 2011
Design and Development of specific .Net User Controls, Embedded Business Logic and Deployment Automation Tools on Wonderware System Platform and OSISoft PI System.
-
Wonderware France
- Application Support Engineer & Instructor
2006 - 2010
Instructor & Certified Support Engineer on :
InTouch, Application Server, Historian, ActiveFactory, Information Server, Toolkits & SDKs, HMI Reports.
Conception on training courses and training methods
Application Consulting for Wonderware key accounts in France Area.
-
Automatismes Distribution Industrielle (GE-Fanuc System Integrator)
- Automation & Supervision Software Engineer
1999 - 2006
Conception & Programming of HMI & Process Supervisory applications with GEFanuc Cimplicity HMI, Intellution iFix and specifi developpements with Microsoft Visual Studio 6.0/2002/2003/2005
Instructor on GEFanuc Cimplicity HMI, Cimplicity Machine Edition, Intellution iFix
Technical Consultant on PLC & Supervisory Networks in Europe Area.