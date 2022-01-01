Menu

Erik LOUISE

Rueil Malmaison

20 years in computer science in industry. Former software developer and integrator of industrial systems (GE-Fanuc, Wonderware, Schneider Electric & Siemens) I have a strong knowledge of how a manufacturing company works from the shopfloor to the ERP.
I'm now the Product Owner and main founder of an IIoT offer named Thales IoTalk Platform leveraging secured assets from Thales and involving most recent technologies in the IoT field. I'm still building this offer inside Thales as an "intrapreneur".

Mes compétences :
Microservices Architecture
Data Acquisition
Internet of Things
Cloud Computing
System Integration
Edge Computing
Programmable Logic Controller
Manufacturing Execution System
Cybersecurity
SCADA
Business & Marketing Requirements Analysis
Big Data
Operationnal Technology

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - EcoStruxure Facility Expert Platform Business Analyst (Contractor, Thales Services)

    Rueil Malmaison 2017 - 2019 I'm the hyphen between Facility Insights & Facility Hero marketing and building teams for merging them into one unified application: EcoStruxure Facility Expert.

  • Schneider Electric - PowerView Remote Access - Product Design Leader (Contractor, Thales Services)

    Rueil Malmaison 2014 - 2015 PowerView Remote Access is a web application that provides a remote and secure access to the web portals hosted in Schneider Electric devices through Schneider's Electric cloud infrastructure. No third party software is required to use PowerView Remote Access, only a mainstream Web browser.

    Before being the Product Design Leader of the project, I was the System Architect and after that I became the Business Analyst responsible of the system specifications. Once System Specification writing task was done then I became the Product Design Leader I was responsible of the whole product design evolutions and implementation.

  • Thales - Product Owner

    Courbevoie 2014 - maintenant Thales IoTalk Platform is a field to operation secured, managed & highly customizable IIoT platform. IoTalk Platform involves all required components to enable collection, transportation, storage and analysis of industrial data in a secure and high availability manner:
    • IoTalk Device Server: Non-intrusive, secured & redundant multi-protocols data acquisition system.
    • EIJI: Mobile services solutions for the need of secured and resilient communications. See https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/eiji
    • PunchPlatform: Big data platform with a strong emphasis on industrial deployment, end-to-end critical data processing, and data analytics applications. See http://punchplatform.io
    • IoTalk FleetMgr: Secured remote device management & monitoring.

    Thales IoTalk Platform delivers secured, high performance & resilience hassle free services for digitalizing your production, products and services.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iTNpalUG6U

  • Schneider Electric - Automation & Power Business Analyst (Contractor, Thales Services)

    Rueil Malmaison 2012 - 2014 System & Market Requirements Management on various projects

  • Thales - Industrial Information System Architect & Business Analyst

    Courbevoie 2010 - maintenant Industrial Information System Design :
    - COTS (Proprietary and Open Source)
    - Windows and Linux Systems
    - Software Development Technologies and Method Selection
    - Data Historization & Restitution Systems (SQL, NoSQL and Historian systems)
    - Communications and Data Exchange layers (OPC DA/UA, Modbus RTU/TCP, Profinet, Ethernet/IP, XML-RPC)
    - System Virtualization/ParaVirtualization (VMWare vCenter, Citrix XenServer, Xen/KVM)
    - System Hardening (HotBackup/Resiliency/Clustering, Network/System Security)
    - Hardware Selection (Servers, Storage, Clients/ThinClients and Network components)

    Request for Proposal/Tender :
    - Requirements Management
    - Design to cost
    - Solution Design
    - Technical Offer Writing
    - Oral Defense

    Business Analyst :
    - Market Requirements Analysis
    - System Requirement Writing
    - Software Development Team Support for Business Requirements

    Innovation Team Member :
    - Technology watch (Server/Desktop/Mobile Operating Systems, Development Languages and Techniques, User Interface eXperience)
    - Cloud Computing (Public, Hybrid and Private approaches in industrial context)

    MES Technical Leader :
    - Very strong knowledge of Wonderware's products and implementations techniques
    - Very strong knowledge of GEFanuc's software products
    - Very strong knowledge of industrial communication buses (Modbus RTU/TCP, Industrial Ethernet, Profibus/Profinet, Ethernet/IP, OPC DA/UA, XML-RPC)
    - Very strong knowledge of Applicom (Woodhead/Molex) PCNI and DirectLink solutions
    - Very strong experience and knowledge on specific developments for business logic modeling over manufacturers solutions
    - Strong knowledge of Operation Scheduling, Tracking, Performance monitoring techniques
    - Strong knowledge of major PLCs of the market (Schneider Electric, Siemens, GEFanuc, Allen-Bradley, Omron, Mitsubishi)
    - Strong knowledge of OSISoft PI System
    - Strong knowledge of Codra Panorama E2

  • Edf - Wonderware &OSISoft Integrator on Renouv'Eau project (Contractor, Thales Services)

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Design and Development of specific .Net User Controls, Embedded Business Logic and Deployment Automation Tools on Wonderware System Platform and OSISoft PI System.

  • Wonderware France - Application Support Engineer & Instructor

    2006 - 2010 Instructor & Certified Support Engineer on :
    InTouch, Application Server, Historian, ActiveFactory, Information Server, Toolkits & SDKs, HMI Reports.

    Conception on training courses and training methods

    Application Consulting for Wonderware key accounts in France Area.

  • Automatismes Distribution Industrielle (GE-Fanuc System Integrator) - Automation & Supervision Software Engineer

    1999 - 2006 Conception & Programming of HMI & Process Supervisory applications with GEFanuc Cimplicity HMI, Intellution iFix and specifi developpements with Microsoft Visual Studio 6.0/2002/2003/2005

    Instructor on GEFanuc Cimplicity HMI, Cimplicity Machine Edition, Intellution iFix

    Technical Consultant on PLC & Supervisory Networks in Europe Area.

