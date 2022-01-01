Menu

Erik MORCH

COURBEVOIE

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • AXPRIM et STENSEN - Dirigeant

    2007 - maintenant AXPRIM www.axprim.com - Cabinet de recrutement , chasse et Conseil RH
    STENSEN & Associés www.stensen-associés.com - Cabinet de conseil en stratégie commerciale, organisationnelle et formation

  • NORMA TALENTUP - Dirigeant et fondateur

    1993 - 2007 NORMA Performances : recrutement par annonce, chasse et recrutement en volume
    NORMA Consulting : Conseil en stratégie RH, commerciale, organisationnelle et formation
    NORMA Com : Conseil en communication, et communication RH
    TALENTUP www.talentup.com : Jobboard pour cabinets de recrutement

  • GAUMONT COLOMBIA TRISTAR HOME VIDEO - DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL

    1988 - 1993 Vidéo, jeux vidéo, DVD à destination du grand public via des distributeurs indépendants et la grande distribution

  • Indépendant - Consultant indépendant

    1986 - 1988

  • NEGOCE DE MATERIAUX - DIRECTEUR DES VENTES et DIRECTEUR GENERAL ADJOINT

    1978 - 1986

Formations

  • CCI

    Poitiers 1976 - 1978

