Erik MORCH

-
AXPRIM et STENSEN
- Dirigeant
2007 - maintenant
AXPRIM www.axprim.com - Cabinet de recrutement , chasse et Conseil RH
STENSEN & Associés www.stensen-associés.com - Cabinet de conseil en stratégie commerciale, organisationnelle et formation
-
NORMA TALENTUP
- Dirigeant et fondateur
1993 - 2007
NORMA Performances : recrutement par annonce, chasse et recrutement en volume
NORMA Consulting : Conseil en stratégie RH, commerciale, organisationnelle et formation
NORMA Com : Conseil en communication, et communication RH
TALENTUP www.talentup.com : Jobboard pour cabinets de recrutement
-
GAUMONT COLOMBIA TRISTAR HOME VIDEO
- DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL
1988 - 1993
Vidéo, jeux vidéo, DVD à destination du grand public via des distributeurs indépendants et la grande distribution
-
Indépendant
- Consultant indépendant
1986 - 1988
-
NEGOCE DE MATERIAUX
- DIRECTEUR DES VENTES et DIRECTEUR GENERAL ADJOINT
1978 - 1986