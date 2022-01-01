Erin DEVINE

As cofounder of branding studio, Emense, I marry creative design thinking with problem solving. I coach businesses in identifying opportunities for growth, developing action plans, and executing creative strategies to achieve goals.
I found my career's mission during the first few months of my professional life. Designers are bred to be extremely high quality problem solvers, but are limited to applying those skills only to the outside of systems, as in advertising or website design; all just faces for a business, not the business itself. Following enriching professional experiences, Meng Shui and I cofounded Emense and began coaching non-profits, tech startups, other branding firms, VC’s, and consumer goods brands to approach their products and communications strategically and cyclicly. In 2 years, we’ve reshaped the internal brand structures, product offerings, business development, as well as visual communications for clients in the US and China. I'm committed to propelling the movement that is reshaping the design industry.
Abilities: strategist, copywriter, illustrator, designer, and serial entrepreneur
Software: CS5, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop
Mes compétences :
UX/UI
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator
Vinyl
Marque employeur
Graphisme
Logos
Publicité
Marketing
Conseil en communication
Image de marque
Entrepreneuriat
Infographiste
Communication
Design
Packaging
Web design
Illustration
Gestion de projet