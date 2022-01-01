Erin DEVINE

As cofounder of branding studio, Emense, I marry creative design thinking with problem solving. I coach businesses in identifying opportunities for growth, developing action plans, and executing creative strategies to achieve goals.



I found my career's mission during the first few months of my professional life. Designers are bred to be extremely high quality problem solvers, but are limited to applying those skills only to the outside of systems, as in advertising or website design; all just faces for a business, not the business itself. Following enriching professional experiences, Meng Shui and I cofounded Emense and began coaching non-profits, tech startups, other branding firms, VC’s, and consumer goods brands to approach their products and communications strategically and cyclicly. In 2 years, we’ve reshaped the internal brand structures, product offerings, business development, as well as visual communications for clients in the US and China. I'm committed to propelling the movement that is reshaping the design industry.



Abilities: strategist, copywriter, illustrator, designer, and serial entrepreneur

Software: CS5, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop



Mes compétences :

UX/UI

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Indesign

Adobe Illustrator

Vinyl

Marque employeur

Graphisme

Logos

Publicité

Marketing

Conseil en communication

Image de marque

Entrepreneuriat

Infographiste

Communication

Design

Packaging

Web design

Illustration

Gestion de projet