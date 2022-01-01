Menu

Erin DEVINE

NEW YORK, NY

En résumé

As cofounder of branding studio, Emense, I marry creative design thinking with problem solving. I coach businesses in identifying opportunities for growth, developing action plans, and executing creative strategies to achieve goals.

I found my career's mission during the first few months of my professional life. Designers are bred to be extremely high quality problem solvers, but are limited to applying those skills only to the outside of systems, as in advertising or website design; all just faces for a business, not the business itself. Following enriching professional experiences, Meng Shui and I cofounded Emense and began coaching non-profits, tech startups, other branding firms, VC’s, and consumer goods brands to approach their products and communications strategically and cyclicly. In 2 years, we’ve reshaped the internal brand structures, product offerings, business development, as well as visual communications for clients in the US and China. I'm committed to propelling the movement that is reshaping the design industry.

Abilities: strategist, copywriter, illustrator, designer, and serial entrepreneur
Software: CS5, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop

Mes compétences :
UX/UI
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator
Vinyl
Marque employeur
Graphisme
Logos
Publicité
Marketing
Conseil en communication
Image de marque
Entrepreneuriat
Infographiste
Communication
Design
Packaging
Web design
Illustration
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Emense - Cofondateur & PDG

    2013 - maintenant Managed firm raising $3.5MM in 2 years for startup clients. Developed partnerships with startups, VC funds, and small businesses. Assembled and managed creative team, selected and negotiated contracts and licenses with skilled partners on behalf of clients. Conducted relevant research, developed brand strategy, architecture, business development, and adjusted business plans for clients. Executed creative work, brand identities and elements, website designs, product designs, and pitch decks, as well as pitch presentation coaching. Developed Emense pricing models sensitive to startup and investor interests. Won new business promoting design ROI. Appointed brand manager of startup ThreadFarer and Board Member, Brand Advocate for Mainstay Materials.

  • The Guild - Graphiste

    2012 - 2013 Designed and strategized storefronts, retail spaces, installations, signage, exhibits, promotional events, as well as presentation decks for clients including Nike, Martha Stewart, Adidas, TEDActive, Target, Acne, and SXSW. Designed capabilities presentation, photographed and photo-edited company work, as well as other in-house graphics and pro-bono projects. Promoted to Lead Designer on TEDActive exhibit for Lincoln Motor Company.

  • Mary Ann Shaw Center for Public & Community Service, Syracuse University - Account Manager

    2011 - 2011 Presented design work to client in a 15-week project rebranding CAPES, the Chancellor’s Award for Public Engagement and Scholarship.

  • Cours de 2-Dimension Art & Design, Syracuse University - Teacher's Assistant

    2010 - 2010 Introduced 2-D design elements to first year students in a visual arts foundation class. Presented software tutorials and critiqued concepts and execution to aid students in developing design vocabulary.

  • Design Resource Center, USA - Intern

    2008 - 2008 Documented a history of pro-bono projects, participated in naming new products for Home Depot, and prepared maquettes for client presentations.

  • Wallace Church Brand Identity Consultancy - Intern

    2007 - 2007 Updated client database and participated in preparing client presentations.

Formations

  • Syracuse University (Syracuse)

    Syracuse 2008 - 2012 BFA

    Baccalauréat spécialisé : Prix d’honneur décerné pour mon implication dans la communication du Design axée sur l’entrepreneuriat et l’illustration.

    - conseiller résidente pendant 3 ans menant des actions pour sensibilisé sur la santé et le bien être de la communauté, et en organisant des événements faisant la promotion d’un style de vie sain ;

    - préservation des collections spéciales

