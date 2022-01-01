Erin TILLEY

Mes compétences :
Team Management
Customer Support
Team leadership
Community management
Social networking
Customer Service
Entreprises
Deezer
- Global Customer Support Manager
Paris2014 - maintenant
Blizzard Entertainment
- Community Manager, Europe
Versailles2012 - 2014Dynamic and experienced Community and Customer Support Manager. Dedicated to improving customer experiences. Voice of the customer and voice of the business. Passionate about community and customer engagement.
Specialties: community management, social media, online customer service, online customer service management, team management, team building, recruitment, project management, communication
Blizzard Entertainment
- Support Information Team Manager
Versailles2009 - 2012Management of a team of twenty staff, across two sites (France and Ireland) including internal
communication specialists and customer support forum representatives.
Project Management role for the rollout of the customer service global intranet site, requiring consolidation of customer service information for three regions (Europe, US and Korea)
Planning and execution of regular communication updates to customer support staff in Europe.
Creation and maintenance of Support FAQ website.
Communication of policy changes and updates to customer support staff in Europe.
Planning and creation of customer support intranet sites.
Daily reporting of entire team progress.
Weekly reporting of individual team progress.
Regular communication with US and Korean counterparts for information exchange and assistance.
Blizzard Entertainment
- Lead Game Master
Versailles2004 - 2009Management of a team of eighteen Senior Game Masters (team leads), and responsibility for 150+ Game
Masters (personnel management, team and individual progress and target-setting, follow-up).
Daily reporting of entire team progress.
Weekly reporting of individual team progress.
Regular communication with US and Korean counterparts for information exchange and assistance.
Co-ordination of the English Game Master Team recruitment (responsible for the recruitment of 90% of the entire EN team).
Co-ordination and planning of international recruitment in our newly opened Ireland offices
Recruitment of 100+ new employees in 2 – 3 months
Creation and management of the European Customer Service Forums.
Creation of policies and documentation related to this project.
Day-to-day and crisis management and problem-solving.
EVE Radio
- PR and Community Manager
2003 - 2004Community and PR point of contact, creation of press releases and promotion of events
Official liaison with the EVE Online development and community team.
Co-management of the station (day-to-day operational management, recruitment, technical trouble-shooting)
Stratics
- News and Editorial Content Manager
2002 - 2004Managing a team of 10+ writers and contributors to the website.
Planning content timelines and projects.
Co-ordinating and realising content (editorials, interviews and news) for sites within the Stratics network.
Manager of Dark Age of Camelot and EVE Online specific sites (game information websites).
The Open University
- Examination Administrator and Supervisor