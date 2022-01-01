Ernst JULES

-
Concrete Experts, Inc.
2013 - maintenant
* Coordinate the activities of construction curbs, sidewalk, slabs, and paving ;
* Read specifications, such as blueprint, to determine construction requirement ;
* Inspect constructions site to verify safety or to ensure that specifications are met ;
* Analyze worker or production problems and recommend solutions ;
Bureau de construction technique (bucotec)
- Executive chief
2013 - 2013
FAES
- Building Construction Contractor
2010 - maintenant
* Directly supervise and coordinate activities for construction and extraction workers ;
Pan American Development Foundation
- Building and Road Construction Contractor
2007 - maintenant
* Supervise, coordinate, or schedule the activities of construction or extractive workers ;
* Read specifications, such as blueprints, to determine construction requirements or to plan procedures ;
* Inspect work progress, equipment, or construction sites to verify safety or to ensure that specifications are met. ;
* Locate, measure, and mark site locations or placement of structures or equipment, using measuring and marking equipment ;
* Coordinate work activities with other construction project activities ;
* Assign work to employees, based on material or worker requirements of specific jobs ;
* Estimate material or worker requirements to complete jobs ;
* Confer with managerial or technical personnel, other departments, or contractors to resolve problems or to coordinate activities ;
* Order or requisition materials or supplies ;
* Analyze worker or production problems and recommend solutions, such as improving production methods or implementing motivational plans ;
International Organization
- Building and Road Construction Contractor
2005 - 2008
* Schedule the project in logical steps and budget time required to meet deadlines ;
* Confer with supervisory personnel, owners, contractors, or design professionals to discuss and resolve matters, such as work procedures, complaints, or construction problems ;
* Prepare contracts and negotiate revisions, changes and additions to contractual agreements with architects, consultants, clients, suppliers and subcontractors ;
* Prepare and submit budget estimates, progress reports, or cost tracking reports ;
* Interpret and explain plans and contract terms to administrative staff, workers, and clients, representing the owner or developer ;
* Plan, organize, or direct activities concerned with the construction or maintenance of structures, facilities, or systems ;
* Take actions to deal with the results of delays, bad weather, or emergencies at construction site ;
* Inspect or review projects to monitor compliance with building and safety codes, or other regulations ;
* Study job specifications to determine appropriate construction methods ;
* Select, contract, and oversee workers who complete specific pieces of the project, such as painting or plumbing ;
National Center for Equipment
- Builder
2001 - 2004
References Available Upon Request