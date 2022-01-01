Menu

Ernst JULES

PORT-AU-PRINCE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ingénieur Civil
Drafting Design
Project Management Office

Entreprises

  • Concrete Experts, Inc. - Analyze worker

    2013 - maintenant * Coordinate the activities of construction curbs, sidewalk, slabs, and paving ;
    * Read specifications, such as blueprint, to determine construction requirement ;
    * Inspect constructions site to verify safety or to ensure that specifications are met ;
    * Analyze worker or production problems and recommend solutions ;

  • Bureau de construction technique (bucotec) - Executive chief

    2013 - 2013

  • FAES - Building Construction Contractor

    2010 - maintenant * Directly supervise and coordinate activities for construction and extraction workers ;

  • Pan American Development Foundation - Building and Road Construction Contractor

    2007 - maintenant * Supervise, coordinate, or schedule the activities of construction or extractive workers ;
    * Read specifications, such as blueprints, to determine construction requirements or to plan procedures ;
    * Inspect work progress, equipment, or construction sites to verify safety or to ensure that specifications are met. ;
    * Locate, measure, and mark site locations or placement of structures or equipment, using measuring and marking equipment ;
    * Coordinate work activities with other construction project activities ;
    * Assign work to employees, based on material or worker requirements of specific jobs ;
    * Estimate material or worker requirements to complete jobs ;
    * Confer with managerial or technical personnel, other departments, or contractors to resolve problems or to coordinate activities ;
    * Order or requisition materials or supplies ;
    * Analyze worker or production problems and recommend solutions, such as improving production methods or implementing motivational plans ;

  • International Organization - Building and Road Construction Contractor

    2005 - 2008 * Schedule the project in logical steps and budget time required to meet deadlines ;
    * Confer with supervisory personnel, owners, contractors, or design professionals to discuss and resolve matters, such as work procedures, complaints, or construction problems ;
    * Prepare contracts and negotiate revisions, changes and additions to contractual agreements with architects, consultants, clients, suppliers and subcontractors ;
    * Prepare and submit budget estimates, progress reports, or cost tracking reports ;
    * Interpret and explain plans and contract terms to administrative staff, workers, and clients, representing the owner or developer ;
    * Plan, organize, or direct activities concerned with the construction or maintenance of structures, facilities, or systems ;
    * Take actions to deal with the results of delays, bad weather, or emergencies at construction site ;
    * Inspect or review projects to monitor compliance with building and safety codes, or other regulations ;
    * Study job specifications to determine appropriate construction methods ;
    * Select, contract, and oversee workers who complete specific pieces of the project, such as painting or plumbing ;

  • National Center for Equipment - Builder

    2001 - 2004 * Supervise, coordinate, or schedule the activities of construction or extractive workers ;
    * Read specifications, such as blueprints, to determine construction requirements or to plan procedures ;
    * Inspect work progress, equipment, or construction sites to verify safety or to ensure that specifications are met ;
    * Locate, measure, and mark site locations or placement of structures or equipment, using measuring and marking equipment ;
    * Coordinate work activities with other construction project activities ;
    * Assign work to employees, based on material or worker requirements of specific jobs ;
    * Estimate material or worker requirements to complete jobs ;
    * Confer with managerial or technical personnel, other departments, or contractors to resolve problems or to coordinate activities ;
    * Order or requisition materials or supplies ;
    * Analyze worker or production problems and recommend solutions, such as improving production methods or implementing motivational plans

    References Available Upon Request

Formations

  • Everglades University (Florida)

    Florida 2013 - maintenant Bachelor of Science

    Construction management

  • Institut Supérieur Technique D'Haiti (ISTH) (Port-Au-Prince)

    Port-Au-Prince 1996 - 2001 Génie Civil

    Faculté de génie Civil et d'Architecture

  • Higher Institute Of Technology Of Haiti (Port-Au-Prince)

    Port-Au-Prince 1996 - 2001 Bachelor of Science

    civil Engineering

