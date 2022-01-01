Menu

Ertha Lynda SEIDOU

NICE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • VERSUS BANK - CREDIT ANALYST

    2011 - maintenant Market analysis of the company (sector and competitive situation) and financial Analysis (intermediate study of the management’s sales through the analysis of the income statement of the company, study of the financial ratios).

  • Tesco plc - Assistant Manager

    2010 - 2010 Assisting Recruitment
    Staff's Induction and training
    Validate ordering
    Delivery reception
    Cash Handling and Banking
    Coach and Manage staff by delegating and supervising
    Resolving customer’s complaints
    Financial analysis

  • Select Service Partner - Shift Manager

    2007 - 2010 Financial analysis
    Assisting Recruitment
    Staff's Induction and Training
    Ordering
    Planning of Timetable
    Employees File Handling
    Cash Handling and Banking
    Payroll Handling with “KRONOS”
    Coach and Manage staff by delegating and supervising
    Resolving customer’s complaints

Formations

  • University Of Plymouth (Plymouth)

    Plymouth 2008 - 2009 MBA Financial Management

  • Greenwich School Of Management (London)

    London 2007 - 2008 Diploma in Management Studies

Réseau