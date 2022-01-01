Erwan BRISSET

Mes compétences :
Shell
Sybase
Carte à puce
C
Microsoft SQL Server
Perl
J2EE
Cryptographie
OSGi
Architecte
Linux
Entreprises
Fircosoft
- Ingénieur Développement Sénior
2013 - maintenantArchitecture, recherche et développement sur les produits de filtrage financier Fircosoft
Misys
- Ingénieur Développeur Sénior
Ploemeur2012 - 2013Travail en tant qu'architecte sur la suite Front To Back Kondor+, produit de gestion de risque financier.
Méthodologie Agile, Scrum, Test Driven Architecture TDD, Service Oriented Architecture SOA, Open Service Gateway initiative OSGi, Workflow engine.
Thomson Reuters
- Ingénieur développement Sénior
Paris2007 - 2012Développement d'application financière Kondor+ Trade Processing, gestion du risque financier: J2EE server, SOA, application multi-thread et analyses de performances, C++, JAVA, Sybase and SQLServer
ERCOM
- Ingénieur d'étude
Paris2001 - 2007Étude, spécification et développement d'applications cryptographiques sur carte à puce Javacard et de protocoles de communication chiffrée temps réel: C, C++, Linux embedded system, .NET