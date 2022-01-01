Menu

Erwan BRISSET

PUTEAUX

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Puteaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Shell
Sybase
Carte à puce
C
Microsoft SQL Server
Perl
J2EE
Cryptographie
OSGi
Architecte
Linux

Entreprises

  • Fircosoft - Ingénieur Développement Sénior

    2013 - maintenant Architecture, recherche et développement sur les produits de filtrage financier Fircosoft

  • Misys - Ingénieur Développeur Sénior

    Ploemeur 2012 - 2013 Travail en tant qu'architecte sur la suite Front To Back Kondor+, produit de gestion de risque financier.
    Méthodologie Agile, Scrum, Test Driven Architecture TDD, Service Oriented Architecture SOA, Open Service Gateway initiative OSGi, Workflow engine.

  • Thomson Reuters - Ingénieur développement Sénior

    Paris 2007 - 2012 Développement d'application financière Kondor+ Trade Processing, gestion du risque financier: J2EE server, SOA, application multi-thread et analyses de performances, C++, JAVA, Sybase and SQLServer

  • ERCOM - Ingénieur d'étude

    Paris 2001 - 2007 Étude, spécification et développement d'applications cryptographiques sur carte à puce Javacard et de protocoles de communication chiffrée temps réel: C, C++, Linux embedded system, .NET

Formations

Réseau