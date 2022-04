Erwan LE FERREC

Hello I'm Erwan, mechanical engineer.



I'm interested in Mechanics, industrial reliability, quality control, quality management, ongoing improvement ; but also in manufacturing, production management, supply chain & logistics, internationnal trade, import/export, inspections and audits.



I definitely want to start my career in Asia, as i'm very interested by Asian culture and I can speak Chinese.



For now, I'm in China. In the near future, later this year, I will be available on the market for a new position, still in Asia.



Mes compétences :

Manufacturing

Ingénierie

Computer-Aided Design

Audit

Catia

Optimization

Statistics