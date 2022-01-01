Retail
Erwan LE POTIER
Erwan LE POTIER
MONACO
En résumé
Entrepreneur
Entreprises
ESEC Barcelona
maintenant
VELYA
- Gestion de capital étranger
2011 - maintenant
Marchand de bien
Architecte
Departement construction
Gestion investissement
ITC Export Consulting
- Conseil et Stratégie pour l'exportation de produit d'entreprise espagnole vers la france
2011 - 2011
Doppelmayr
- Assistant Manager
2010 - 2010
Toyota Laville
- Commercial
2009 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Toulouse
2010 - 2011
Concordia University (Montréal)
Montréal
2009 - 2010
Management
Escuela Superior Europea De Comercio ESEC (Barcelona)
Barcelona
2007 - 2009
Cristina TRIGO DIAZ
Florian FAURE
Jean OLAIZOLA
Jérémy PAOLI