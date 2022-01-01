Menu

Erwan LE POTIER

MONACO

En résumé

Entrepreneur

Entreprises

  • ESEC Barcelona

    maintenant

  • VELYA - Gestion de capital étranger

    2011 - maintenant Marchand de bien
    Architecte
    Departement construction
    Gestion investissement

  • ITC Export Consulting - Conseil et Stratégie pour l'exportation de produit d'entreprise espagnole vers la france

    2011 - 2011

  • Doppelmayr - Assistant Manager

    2010 - 2010

  • Toyota Laville - Commercial

    2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Toulouse 2010 - 2011

  • Concordia University (Montréal)

    Montréal 2009 - 2010 Management

  • Escuela Superior Europea De Comercio ESEC (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2007 - 2009

