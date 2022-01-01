Menu

Erwan PERRIN

Guyancourt

En résumé

After a master degree in France, specialized in Railway Engineer, I officially began my career at Egis Rail as Interface and Project Engineer in October 2016 on the West Midlands light rail project in Birmingham, UK. This relates to six tramway extensions totalizing 33 km which Egis Rail, in a joint venture with two British engineering firms within the Midland Metro Alliance, is tasked with designing. The investment for the development of the West Midlands light rail network amounts to GBP 1.2 billion over the ten years of the contract

Mes compétences :
Interface meeting management
interface management
detailed design
Development of internal processes and practices
project development
Project Management
Feasibility Studies
Budgets & Budgeting
manage requirements
External Reporting
Joint Venture
server development
Software Engineering
Document Management System
Autocad
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Visio

Entreprises

  • Egis - Interface Engineer

    Guyancourt 2017 - maintenant As part of Midland Metro Alliance, planning, design and construction of six new tram extensions over the coming decade on behalf of the West Midlands Combined Authority. It is a £1,2 billion project, with 33km lines including catenary free sections which would make Midland Metro the first modern commercial tramway in the UK with catenary-free running

    • Product breakdown structure assuring that all system and sub-system involved in the projects are considered.
    • Identification of the technical and functional interfaces between sub systems (system and civils) at the beginning of design phases.
    • Interface meeting management and control between sub systems until completion of the detailed design.
    • Setting up the requirements and the objectives to achieve.
    • Technical check and contact with suppliers and third parties.
    • Development of interface management tools such as interface matrix, interface specifications and interface diagrams.
    • Development of internal processes and practices in support of project development across all disciplines.
    • Cost Optimization in terms of Design, Planning and Management of the construction works.

  • Egis - Project Engineer

    Guyancourt 2016 - 2017 • Project Management (planning, reporting, risks and costs monitoring).
    • Undertaking and/or assisting experts/engineers for technical and feasibility studies/presentations and site investigations.
    • Assisting with logistics and coordination of technical tasks implemented.
    • Progress monitoring through management tools schedules, flowcharts,…
    • Managing contract administrative issues, budgets and project resources.
    • File Tracking and Records on the Document Management System.
    • Engaging with discipline leads, project senior engineers and Project managers to manage requirements.

  • Egis - Project Engineer

    Guyancourt 2015 - 2015 Thailand : Bangkok * Managing a consulting metro project for SMRT, a public transport operator in Singapore (2 months).
    * Business Development: administrative development of a TGV/Freight
    project tender in Thailand (1 month) + depot study/review.

  • Railway Procurement Agency - Assistant Engineer

    2014 - 2014 / Power & Syst.
    - Dublin * Reporting, planning, on projects associated with the Luas light rail system in Dublin

  • Alstom Transport - Cable Operator

    2013 - 2013 . * Upkeep, assembly and cabling of electrical cabinet.

Formations

  • Beihang University (BUAA) (Beijing)

    Beijing 2015 - 2016 Supply Chain Management
    Project Management
    Organizational Behavior Management
    Construction Project Management
    Civil Engineering labs
    Chinese

  • ESTACA

    Levallois Perret 2011 - 2016 Ingénieur

    Founded in 1925, ESTACA is a member of the “Conférence des Grandes Ecoles”, a group of the most prestigious engineering schools in France. ESTACA is highly specialized in the fields of aeronautics, automotive, space and guided transport industries.The training courses constantly evolve to meet the requirement of companies and adapt to the emergence of new technologies or disciplines. ESTACA’s grad

