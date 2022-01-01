Erwan PERRIN

After a master degree in France, specialized in Railway Engineer, I officially began my career at Egis Rail as Interface and Project Engineer in October 2016 on the West Midlands light rail project in Birmingham, UK. This relates to six tramway extensions totalizing 33 km which Egis Rail, in a joint venture with two British engineering firms within the Midland Metro Alliance, is tasked with designing. The investment for the development of the West Midlands light rail network amounts to GBP 1.2 billion over the ten years of the contract



