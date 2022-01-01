Menu

Erwan SÉNÉCHAL

CARHAIX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ostéopathe

Entreprises

  • Ergué-Gaberic - Ostéopathe

    2014 - maintenant Activité libérale
    Cabinet de soins partagé avec une sage-femme

  • Collège Ostéopathique Sutherland - Ostéopathe Enseignant

    2011 - maintenant Enseignement Imagerie Médicale
    Assistant d'enseignement pratique et clinique

  • Espace Floréal - Ostéopathe

    2011 - 2014 Exercice libéral

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

