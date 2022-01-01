Menu

Erwann CAVAREC

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Yerres dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Très motivé et passionné, je souhaite mettre en oeuvre tous mes acquis pour réussir ce que j'entreprends.

Diplôme acquis en 2018 :
Licence Chef de projet e-business

Diplôme acquis en 2016 :
Bac+2 "Services Informatiques aux Organisations"

Auto-Formations :
Communication réseaux sociaux.
Community Management.
Conception d’un jeu vidéo (RPG Maker MV).

Langue : Anglais courant.

Mes compétences :
SCRUM
Reporting d'activités
Merise
CSS 3
Unreal Engine 4
HTML 5
RPG Maker MV
WordPress
PrestaShop
Community Management
LinkedIn
Project Management
TweetDeck
YouTube
Adobe Acrobat Reader DC
Adobe Photoshop
Agile Methodology
Cascading Style Sheets
Drupal
GIMP
JIRA
Level Design
Microsoft PowerPoint
Ruby
SQL
Unreal Engine
W3C
XML
eCommercio

Entreprises

  • Agence France Presse - Assistant communication digital

    Paris 2017 - 2018 • Gestion et création de contenu éditorial interne et externe.
    • Analyses statistiques des réseaux sociaux.
    • Webmaster.
    • Community Management.
    • Design graphique et retouches photos.
    • Création de landing pages.
    • Participation à des événements.

  • Megadental - Webmarketer

    2014 - 2016 • Gestion des fonctionnalités du site vitrine à partir d’un CMS.

    • Résolution des problèmes comptes clients.

    • Mise en relation avec des fournisseurs internationaux.

    • Collecte et analyse des ventes et des statistiques produits.

    • Community Manager.

    • Reporting d’activités.

    • Design graphique et retouche photos.

  • CHRU Lille - Agent de service logistique

    Lille 2011 - 2013 • Responsable de la livraison et du suivi des commandes.

    • Maintien de la propreté des lieux.

    • Gestion de stock.

    • Reporting d’activités.

  • CHRU Lille - Agent de service logistique

    Lille 2011 - 2013 • Responsable de la livraison et du suivi des commandes.

    • Maintien de la propreté des lieux.

    • Gestion de stock.

    • Reporting d’activités.

  • CHU BREST - Technicien informatique

    2009 - 2010 • En charge du maintien du parc informatique.

    • Alimentation de la BDD des incidents techniques.

    • Assistance utilisateurs.

    • Maintenance réseau.

  • CHU Morvan - Technicien informatique

    2009 - 2010 • En charge du maintien du parc informatique.

    • Alimentation de la BDD des incidents techniques.

    • Assistance utilisateurs.

    • Maintenance réseau.

Formations

Réseau