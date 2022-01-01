Erwann CAVAREC

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Yerres dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Très motivé et passionné, je souhaite mettre en oeuvre tous mes acquis pour réussir ce que j'entreprends.
Diplôme acquis en 2018 :
Licence Chef de projet e-business
Diplôme acquis en 2016 :
Bac+2 "Services Informatiques aux Organisations"
Auto-Formations :
Communication réseaux sociaux.
Community Management.
Conception d’un jeu vidéo (RPG Maker MV).
Langue : Anglais courant.
Mes compétences :
SCRUM
Reporting d'activités
Merise
CSS 3
Unreal Engine 4
HTML 5
RPG Maker MV
WordPress
PrestaShop
Community Management
LinkedIn
Project Management
TweetDeck
YouTube
Adobe Acrobat Reader DC
Adobe Photoshop
Agile Methodology
Cascading Style Sheets
Drupal
GIMP
JIRA
Level Design
Microsoft PowerPoint
Ruby
SQL
Unreal Engine
W3C
XML
eCommercio